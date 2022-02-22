On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA Abierto Akron Zapopan Results

February 22, 2022 4:24 pm
Tuesday

At Panamerican Tennis Center

Guadalajara, Mexico

Purse: $262,727

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Akron Zapopan at Panamerican Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-3.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (4), Colombia, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-3.

