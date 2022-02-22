WTA Abierto Akron Zapopan Results

Tuesday
At Panamerican Tennis Center
Guadalajara, Mexico
Purse: $262,727
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Akron Zapopan at Panamerican Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-3.
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (4), Colombia, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-3.
