WTA Lyon Open Results

Monday
At Palais des Sports Gerland
Lyon, France
Purse: $262,727
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (2).
Jasmine Paolini (5), Italy, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Alize Cornet (4), France, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, Japan, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi (1), Japan, def. Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Greece, and Amina Anshba, Russia, 7-5, 4-6, 15-13.
Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, def. Dayana Yastremska and Ivanna Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, def. Jessika Ponchet and Estelle Cascino, France, 6-4, 6-2.
