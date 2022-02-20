On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
WTA Qatar Open Results

The Associated Press
February 20, 2022 7:19 am
1 min read
      

Sunday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $2,632,448

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Sunday from Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-2, 6-1.

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Ipek Oz, Turkey, 7-5, 6-3.

Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Ana Konjuh, Croatia, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula (9), United States, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Ann Li, United States, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-1, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Alexa Guarachi (5), Chile, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-1, 4-6, 10-7.

Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, and Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Darija Jurak Schreiber, Croatia, and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Shuko Aoyama, Japan, def. Ipek Oz, Turkey, and Mubaraka AL-Naimi, Qatar, 6-2, 6-3.

