WTA Qatar Open Results

Sunday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $2,632,448
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Sunday from Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 64
Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-2, 6-1.
Madison Brengle, United States, def. Ipek Oz, Turkey, 7-5, 6-3.
Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.
Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Ana Konjuh, Croatia, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-2.
Jessica Pegula (9), United States, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.
Ann Li, United States, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-1, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 32
Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Alexa Guarachi (5), Chile, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-1, 4-6, 10-7.
Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, and Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3.
Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Darija Jurak Schreiber, Croatia, and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.
Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.
Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Shuko Aoyama, Japan, def. Ipek Oz, Turkey, and Mubaraka AL-Naimi, Qatar, 6-2, 6-3.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.