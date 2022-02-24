WTA Qatar Open Results

Thursday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $2,632,448
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Thursday from Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Sania Mirza, India, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, 6-0, 6-3.
