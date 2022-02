WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results

Thursday

At Sport Club Dinamo

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $703,580

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Vera Zvonareva and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru and Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-4, 6-4.

