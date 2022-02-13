WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results

Sunday

At Sport Club Dinamo

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $703,580

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Anett Kontaveit (2), Estonia, def. Maria Sakkari (1), Greece, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, and Caty McNally, United States, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-4.

