WTA World Tour Dubai Duty Free Championships Results

Wednesday
At Aviation Club Tennis Centre
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $1,835,490
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Aviation Club Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Sofia Kenin, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments