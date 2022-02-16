WTA World Tour Dubai Duty Free Championships Results

Wednesday

At Aviation Club Tennis Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $1,835,490

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Aviation Club Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Sofia Kenin, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

