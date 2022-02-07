Wynter scores 27 to lead Drexel over James Madison 72-66

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Camren Wynter had a season-high 27 points as Drexel topped James Madison 72-66 on Monday night.

Wynter hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds and six assists.

Melik Martin had 14 points for Drexel (11-10, 6-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Amari Williams added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Vado Morse had 17 points for the Dukes (13-9, 4-7). Terrence Edwards added 14 points. Alonzo Sule had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Dragons improved to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. Drexel defeated James Madison 88-82 on Jan. 27.

