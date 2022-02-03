Trending:
Wyoming 72, Boise St. 65

February 3, 2022 11:14 pm
BOISE ST. (17-4)

Armus 1-3 1-1 3, Degenhart 4-8 2-2 13, Kigab 8-15 9-11 26, Akot 1-4 0-1 2, Shaver 4-9 1-2 9, Rice 3-9 0-0 8, Milner 2-3 0-1 4, N.Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Kuzmanovic 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 13-18 65.

WYOMING (17-3)

Ike 12-23 9-15 33, Oden 4-5 3-3 13, Jeffries 1-4 2-2 5, Maldonado 6-12 4-6 16, Wenzel 1-2 0-0 3, Dusell 0-2 2-2 2, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 20-28 72.

Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 6-24 (Degenhart 3-6, Rice 2-5, Kigab 1-6, Akot 0-1, Kuzmanovic 0-1, Shaver 0-1, N.Smith 0-4), Wyoming 4-13 (Oden 2-3, Wenzel 1-2, Jeffries 1-4, Dusell 0-1, Maldonado 0-3). Fouled Out_Degenhart. Rebounds_Boise St. 31 (Armus 6), Wyoming 32 (Ike, Jeffries 10). Assists_Boise St. 6 (Kigab, Akot 2), Wyoming 8 (Maldonado 7). Total Fouls_Boise St. 21, Wyoming 19.

