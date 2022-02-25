Trending:
Wyoming faces Nevada following Jeffries’ 22-point outing

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 3:42 am
1 min read
      

Nevada Wolf Pack (12-14, 6-9 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (22-5, 11-3 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the Nevada Wolf Pack after Drake Jeffries scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 61-55 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Cowboys are 12-0 on their home court. Wyoming is second in the MWC scoring 74.9 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-9 against MWC opponents. Nevada is second in the MWC with 15.2 assists per game led by Grant Sherfield averaging 6.5.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won 77-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Graham Ike led the Cowboys with 24 points, and Sherfield led the Wolf Pack with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is averaging 20.6 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Desmond Cambridge is averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wolf Pack. Tre Coleman is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

