Wyoming plays Boise State after Maldonado’s 35-point outing

Boise State Broncos (17-4, 8-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (17-3, 6-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the Boise State Broncos after Hunter Maldonado scored 35 points in Wyoming’s 84-78 overtime victory against the Colorado State Rams.

The Cowboys have gone 9-0 in home games. Wyoming averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Broncos are 8-0 in MWC play. Boise State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Broncos won the last meeting 65-62 on Jan. 26. Abu Kigab scored 18 points to help lead the Broncos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is averaging 18.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Maldonado is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Kigab is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the Broncos. Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Broncos: 10-0, averaging 65.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

