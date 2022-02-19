Xavier visits No. 24 UConn following Sanogo’s 20-point game

Xavier Musketeers (17-8, 7-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (18-7, 9-5 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -6.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 UConn takes on the Xavier Musketeers after Adama Sanogo scored 20 points in UConn’s 70-65 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Huskies are 11-2 on their home court. UConn ranks fourth in the Big East with 14.4 assists per game led by R.J. Cole averaging 4.4.

The Musketeers are 7-7 against Big East opponents. Xavier has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Musketeers won the last matchup 74-68 on Feb. 12. Jack Nunge scored 22 points to help lead the Musketeers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanogo is averaging 15.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Huskies. Tyrese Martin is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Paul Scruggs is averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Nunge is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

