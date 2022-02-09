On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Xherdan Shaqiri joins MLS club Chicago Fire from Lyon

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 2:50 pm
< a min read
      

LYON, France (AP) — French club Lyon sold attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri to Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire for seven million euros ($8 million) on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Switzerland international joined Lyon in the offseason after three seasons with Liverpool but is leaving after just 16 appearances.

He scored two goals and provided three assists, but Lyon said it was over-loaded with attacking midfielders and coach Peter Bosz approved Shaqiri’s request to leave.

Seven-time French champion Lyon made a small profit after signing Shaqiri for 6 million euros ($6.9 million).

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami