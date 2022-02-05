Yale 58, Harvard 55

HARVARD (11-8)

Catchings 0-6 2-2 2, Forbes 4-6 1-4 9, Kirkwood 7-20 6-6 21, Sakota 3-8 5-5 12, Wojcik 0-1 0-0 0, Lesmond 2-7 0-0 6, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Silverstein 1-1 1-4 3, Ajogbor 0-1 0-0 0, Freedman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 15-21 55.

YALE (12-9)

Kelly 3-4 2-4 8, Knowling 4-8 2-2 10, Gabbidon 3-6 3-5 9, Mbeng 0-2 0-0 0, Swain 7-16 5-5 19, Jarvis 3-6 0-0 6, Cotton 0-4 0-0 0, Mahoney 1-3 0-0 3, Basa-Ama 0-0 0-0 0, Feinberg 0-0 0-0 0, Poulakidas 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-50 12-16 58.

Halftime_Yale 27-14. 3-Point Goals_Harvard 4-20 (Lesmond 2-6, Kirkwood 1-5, Sakota 1-5, Nelson 0-1, Catchings 0-3), Yale 2-12 (Poulakidas 1-1, Mahoney 1-2, Mbeng 0-1, Cotton 0-2, Gabbidon 0-2, Swain 0-4). Rebounds_Harvard 29 (Forbes, Kirkwood 7), Yale 34 (Knowling, Jarvis 9). Assists_Harvard 5 (Kirkwood 3), Yale 12 (Kelly, Gabbidon, Mbeng, Swain 2). Total Fouls_Harvard 13, Yale 16. A_1,104 (2,532).

