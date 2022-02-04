Yale 72, Dartmouth 69

DARTMOUTH (5-13)

Adelekun 6-9 5-6 17, Rai 1-9 0-0 2, Wade 0-2 0-0 0, Barry 7-14 7-7 25, Samuels 3-7 5-8 12, Robinson 3-4 3-4 10, Cornish 1-6 0-0 3, Myrthil 0-1 0-0 0, Krystowiak 0-1 0-0 0, Neskovic 0-0 0-0 0, Slajchert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 20-25 69.

YALE (11-9)

Kelly 4-8 1-1 9, Knowling 5-7 0-2 10, Gabbidon 2-6 3-4 7, Mbeng 2-2 2-2 6, Swain 5-13 14-14 25, Cotton 3-6 0-0 8, Jarvis 2-5 0-0 4, Mahoney 1-2 0-0 3, Feinberg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 20-23 72.

Halftime_Yale 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 7-24 (Barry 4-8, Robinson 1-2, Cornish 1-4, Samuels 1-4, Myrthil 0-1, Wade 0-2, Rai 0-3), Yale 4-12 (Cotton 2-5, Mahoney 1-2, Swain 1-3, Gabbidon 0-1, Kelly 0-1). Fouled Out_Samuels. Rebounds_Dartmouth 26 (Adelekun 15), Yale 29 (Swain, Jarvis 6). Assists_Dartmouth 8 (Samuels 3), Yale 10 (Kelly, Gabbidon 3). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 20, Yale 18. A_125 (2,532).

