Yale 81, Penn 72

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 9:45 pm
PENN (11-13)

Moshkovitz 2-9 0-0 4, Martz 5-7 0-2 11, Dingle 4-19 1-2 10, Monroe 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 4-7 0-0 8, Slajchert 6-9 2-2 18, Charles 2-6 0-0 6, Spinoso 4-4 2-3 11, Laczkowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 5-9 72.

YALE (15-9)

Jarvis 5-8 2-2 12, Knowling 3-6 1-2 7, Gabbidon 12-21 5-6 32, Mbeng 3-3 3-3 10, Swain 5-12 3-3 15, Cotton 0-5 0-0 0, Kelly 2-3 1-2 5, Poulakidas 0-3 0-0 0, Mahoney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 15-18 81.

Halftime_Yale 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Penn 9-30 (Slajchert 4-5, Charles 2-6, Spinoso 1-1, Martz 1-2, Dingle 1-10, Moshkovitz 0-3, Smith 0-3), Yale 6-18 (Gabbidon 3-8, Swain 2-6, Mbeng 1-1, Poulakidas 0-1, Cotton 0-2). Rebounds_Penn 35 (Moshkovitz 10), Yale 31 (Jarvis 11). Assists_Penn 15 (Moshkovitz 6), Yale 15 (Mbeng 4). Total Fouls_Penn 14, Yale 9.

