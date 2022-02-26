Yale visits Cornell following Swain’s 21-point game

Yale Bulldogs (16-10, 10-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (13-10, 5-7 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -2; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits the Cornell Big Red after Azar Swain scored 21 points in Yale’s 66-61 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Big Red have gone 9-2 at home. Cornell is the Ivy League leader with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Kobe Dickson averaging 4.5.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 against Ivy League opponents. Yale scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 96-69 on Jan. 15. Isaiah Kelly scored 18 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickson is averaging 5.8 points for the Big Red. Dean Noll is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Swain is averaging 19 points for the Bulldogs. Matthue Cotton is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

