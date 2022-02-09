Yale visits Harvard following Kirkwood’s 21-point performance

Yale Bulldogs (12-9, 6-1 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-8, 3-4 Ivy League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Harvard -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts the Yale Bulldogs after Noah Kirkwood scored 21 points in Harvard’s 58-55 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Crimson are 7-3 on their home court. Harvard is third in the Ivy League scoring 73.3 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 in Ivy League play. Yale is second in the Ivy League with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Azar Swain averaging 4.5.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 58-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Swain led the Bulldogs with 19 points, and Kirkwood led the Crimson with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirkwood is shooting 48.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Swain is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 19.7 points. Jalen Gabbidon is shooting 55.1% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

