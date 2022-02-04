Youngblood leads Kennesaw State against Bellarmine after 20-point performance

Kennesaw State Owls (9-13, 4-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (13-10, 7-2 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits the Bellarmine Knights after Chris Youngblood scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 82-81 overtime loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Knights have gone 7-2 in home games. Bellarmine scores 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Owls have gone 4-5 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Penn is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Knights. CJ Fleming is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Youngblood is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Owls. Jamir Moultrie is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

