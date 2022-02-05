Youngstown St. 66, Ill.-Chicago 64

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (14-10)

Akuchie 4-13 2-3 11, Dunn 2-3 0-0 4, Cohill 9-14 1-2 21, Olison 9-19 1-1 19, Rathan-Mayes 1-5 2-2 4, Ogoro 1-3 0-0 2, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Long 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 28-63 6-8 66.

ILL.-CHICAGO (8-13)

Griffin 1-8 0-0 2, Skobalj 1-4 0-0 3, Carter 4-9 0-0 10, Franklin 10-21 0-0 23, K.Johnson 3-8 0-0 6, Warren 4-7 4-5 13, Diggins 2-3 0-0 4, Ahale 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-62 4-5 64.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 4-16 (Cohill 2-5, Long 1-2, Akuchie 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Ogoro 0-1, Rathan-Mayes 0-4), Ill.-Chicago 8-25 (Franklin 3-10, Carter 2-4, Warren 1-1, Ahale 1-2, Skobalj 1-3, K.Johnson 0-2, Griffin 0-3). Fouled Out_Franklin. Rebounds_Youngstown St. 40 (Akuchie 11), Ill.-Chicago 30 (Carter, Franklin 6). Assists_Youngstown St. 10 (Rathan-Mayes 5), Ill.-Chicago 13 (K.Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 11, Ill.-Chicago 14. A_2,314 (9,500).

