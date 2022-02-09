Youngstown St. 78, Oakland 71

OAKLAND (16-8)
Cain 7-14 6-7 20, Conway 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 2-6 3-4 9, Townsend 3-6 3-3 9, Moore 5-18 8-11 19, Lampman 4-7 0-0 10, Price 2-3 0-0 4, Shepherd 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 20-25 71.
YOUNGSTOWN ST. (15-10)
Akuchie 3-7 0-0 7, Dunn 1-5 0-0 2, Cohill 7-15 7-8 24, Olison 8-17 0-1 19, Rathan-Mayes 1-3 2-2 4, Hunter 6-14 0-0 12, Chicone 1-2 0-0 2, Long 2-4 0-0 6, Ogoro 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 9-11 78.
Halftime_Youngstown St. 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 5-23 (Parrish 2-4, Lampman 2-5, Moore 1-8, Parker 0-1, Price 0-1, Townsend 0-1, Cain 0-3), Youngstown St. 9-33 (Cohill 3-7, Olison 3-11, Long 2-3, Akuchie 1-4, Rathan-Mayes 0-1, Dunn 0-3, Hunter 0-4). Fouled Out_Cain. Rebounds_Oakland 34 (Cain 11), Youngstown St. 34 (Akuchie 10). Assists_Oakland 13 (Moore 9), Youngstown St. 20 (Chicone 7). Total Fouls_Oakland 16, Youngstown St. 21. A_1,580 (6,300).
