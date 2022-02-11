Youngstown St. 82, Detroit 69

DETROIT (10-11)
Isiani 1-4 0-0 2, Waterman 2-8 2-2 8, Davis 12-25 3-4 28, Harvey 5-7 4-5 16, McAdoo 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 2-9 3-4 8, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Sylla 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-59 12-15 69.
YOUNGSTOWN ST. (16-10)
Akuchie 13-17 6-7 34, Dunn 2-5 0-0 5, Cohill 5-10 5-6 16, Olison 4-7 5-5 15, Rathan-Mayes 3-4 1-2 8, Hunter 2-6 0-0 4, Ogoro 0-1 0-0 0, Chicone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-50 17-20 82.
Halftime_Youngstown St. 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 7-27 (Harvey 2-3, Waterman 2-6, McAdoo 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Davis 1-9, Isiani 0-3), Youngstown St. 7-13 (Akuchie 2-3, Olison 2-4, Cohill 1-1, Rathan-Mayes 1-1, Dunn 1-2, Hunter 0-1, Ogoro 0-1). Rebounds_Detroit 23 (Isiani 6), Youngstown St. 31 (Akuchie 9). Assists_Detroit 10 (Davis 4), Youngstown St. 16 (Cohill 5). Total Fouls_Detroit 15, Youngstown St. 16. A_1,970 (6,300).
