Youngstown State hosts IUPUI following Cohill’s 31-point game

IUPUI Jaguars (2-22, 1-13 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (16-11, 11-7 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Dwayne Cohill scored 31 points in Youngstown State’s 88-79 win over the UIC Flames.

The Penguins are 11-6 in home games. Youngstown State is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars are 1-13 in conference games. IUPUI is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Penguins won the last matchup 61-55 on Feb. 4. Cohill scored 14 points points to help lead the Penguins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Olison is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 12.4 points. Cohill is averaging 19 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

B.J. Maxwell is averaging 12.3 points for the Jaguars. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 50.3 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

