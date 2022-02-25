Youngstown State visits Northern Kentucky after Warrick’s 30-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (18-12, 12-8 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (17-11, 13-6 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts the Youngstown State Penguins after Marques Warrick scored 30 points in Northern Kentucky’s 78-64 win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Norse are 10-4 in home games. Northern Kentucky is the top team in the Horizon in team defense, allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Penguins have gone 12-8 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State is fifth in the Horizon scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Garrett Covington averaging 2.0.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Norse won the last meeting 68-67 on Jan. 14. Warrick scored 20 points points to help lead the Norse to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warrick is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Michael Akuchie is averaging 14.3 points and eight rebounds for the Penguins. Tevin Olison is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Penguins: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

