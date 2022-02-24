Zidek leads Pepperdine against Santa Clara after 22-point performance

Santa Clara Broncos (18-10, 8-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-22, 1-13 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -10.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on the Santa Clara Broncos after Jan Zidek scored 22 points in Pepperdine’s 77-74 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Waves have gone 7-8 at home. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC shooting 34.3% from downtown, led by Braun Hartfield shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Broncos are 8-5 in WCC play. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC scoring 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Josip Vrankic averaging 7.9.

The Waves and Broncos square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Ohia Obioha is averaging 5.3 points for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Keshawn Justice is averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Broncos. PJ Pipes is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

