Zidek leads Pepperdine against Santa Clara after 22-point showing

Santa Clara Broncos (18-10, 8-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-22, 1-13 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the Santa Clara Broncos after Jan Zidek scored 22 points in Pepperdine’s 77-74 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Waves are 7-8 in home games. Pepperdine is 3-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos are 8-5 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is the top team in the WCC shooting 37.8% from deep. Keshawn Justice leads the Broncos shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Waves and Broncos square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zidek is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Jalen Williams is shooting 51.1% and averaging 17.7 points for the Broncos. Josip Vrankic is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

