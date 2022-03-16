2022 Major League Schedule

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
March 16, 2022 5:54 pm
9 min read
      
Sunday, May 1

Arizona at St. Louis

Atlanta at Texas

Boston at Baltimore

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

Cincinnati at Colorado

Cleveland at Oakland

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers

Houston at Toronto

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox

Minnesota at Tampa Bay

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

San Diego at Pittsburgh

Seattle at Miami

Washington at San Francisco

Monday, May 2

Arizona at Miami

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox

Minnesota at Baltimore

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

Seattle at Houston

Tampa Bay at Oakland

Tuesday, May 3

Arizona at Miami

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, doubleheader

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati at Milwaukee

L.A. Angels at Boston

Minnesota at Baltimore

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

Pittsburgh at Detroit

San Diego at Cleveland

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

Seattle at Houston

St. Louis at Kansas City

Tampa Bay at Oakland

Texas at Philadelphia

Washington at Colorado

Wednesday, May 4

Arizona at Miami

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati at Milwaukee

L.A. Angels at Boston

Minnesota at Baltimore

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

Pittsburgh at Detroit

San Diego at Cleveland

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

Seattle at Houston

St. Louis at Kansas City

Tampa Bay at Oakland

Texas at Philadelphia

Washington at Colorado

Thursday, May 5

Cincinnati at Milwaukee

Detroit at Houston

L.A. Angels at Boston

Miami at San Diego

Minnesota at Baltimore

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

St. Louis at San Francisco

Tampa Bay at Seattle

Toronto at Cleveland

Washington at Colorado

Friday, May 6

Chicago White Sox at Boston

Colorado at Arizona

Detroit at Houston

Kansas City at Baltimore

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

Miami at San Diego

Milwaukee at Atlanta

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

Oakland at Minnesota

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

St. Louis at San Francisco

Tampa Bay at Seattle

Texas at N.Y. Yankees

Toronto at Cleveland

Washington at L.A. Angels

Saturday, May 7

Chicago White Sox at Boston

Colorado at Arizona

Detroit at Houston

Kansas City at Baltimore

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

Miami at San Diego

Milwaukee at Atlanta

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

Oakland at Minnesota

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, doubleheader

St. Louis at San Francisco

Tampa Bay at Seattle

Texas at N.Y. Yankees

Toronto at Cleveland

Washington at L.A. Angels

Sunday, May 8

Chicago White Sox at Boston

Colorado at Arizona

Detroit at Houston

Kansas City at Baltimore

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

Miami at San Diego

Milwaukee at Atlanta

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

Oakland at Minnesota

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

St. Louis at San Francisco

Tampa Bay at Seattle

Texas at N.Y. Yankees

Toronto at Cleveland

Washington at L.A. Angels

Monday, May 9

Chicago Cubs at San Diego

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

Colorado at San Francisco

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh

Miami at Arizona

Milwaukee at Cincinnati

Oakland at Detroit

Philadelphia at Seattle

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels

Tuesday, May 10

Baltimore at St. Louis

Boston at Atlanta

Chicago Cubs at San Diego

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

Colorado at San Francisco

Detroit at Oakland, doubleheader

Houston at Minnesota

Kansas City at Texas

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh

Miami at Arizona

Milwaukee at Cincinnati

N.Y. Mets at Washington

Philadelphia at Seattle

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

Wednesday, May 11

Baltimore at St. Louis

Boston at Atlanta

Chicago Cubs at San Diego

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

Colorado at San Francisco

Houston at Minnesota

Kansas City at Texas

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh

Miami at Arizona

Milwaukee at Cincinnati

N.Y. Mets at Washington

Oakland at Detroit

Philadelphia at Seattle

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

Thursday, May 12

Baltimore at St. Louis

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

Houston at Minnesota

Kansas City at Texas

N.Y. Mets at Washington

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Oakland at Detroit

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers

Friday, May 13

Baltimore at Detroit

Boston at Texas

Chicago Cubs at Arizona

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

Cleveland at Minnesota

Houston at Washington

Kansas City at Colorado

L.A. Angels at Oakland

Milwaukee at Miami

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers

San Diego at Atlanta

San Francisco at St. Louis

Seattle at N.Y. Mets

Toronto at Tampa Bay

Saturday, May 14

Baltimore at Detroit

Boston at Texas

Chicago Cubs at Arizona

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

Cleveland at Minnesota

Houston at Washington

Kansas City at Colorado

L.A. Angels at Oakland, doubleheader

Milwaukee at Miami

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers

San Diego at Atlanta

San Francisco at St. Louis

Seattle at N.Y. Mets

Toronto at Tampa Bay

Sunday, May 15

Baltimore at Detroit

Boston at Texas

Chicago Cubs at Arizona

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

Cleveland at Minnesota

Houston at Washington

Kansas City at Colorado

L.A. Angels at Oakland

Milwaukee at Miami

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers

San Diego at Atlanta

San Francisco at St. Louis

Seattle at N.Y. Mets

Toronto at Tampa Bay

Monday, May 16

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers

Atlanta at Milwaukee

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City

Detroit at Tampa Bay

Houston at Boston

L.A. Angels at Texas

Minnesota at Oakland

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

San Francisco at Colorado

Seattle at Toronto

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets

Washington at Miami

Tuesday, May 17

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, doubleheader

Atlanta at Milwaukee

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, doubleheader

Cincinnati at Cleveland

Detroit at Tampa Bay

Houston at Boston

L.A. Angels at Texas

Minnesota at Oakland

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

San Diego at Philadelphia

San Francisco at Colorado

Seattle at Toronto

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets

Washington at Miami

Wednesday, May 18

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers

Atlanta at Milwaukee

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City

Cincinnati at Cleveland

Detroit at Tampa Bay

Houston at Boston

L.A. Angels at Texas

Minnesota at Oakland

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

San Diego at Philadelphia

San Francisco at Colorado

Seattle at Toronto

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets

Washington at Miami

Thursday, May 19

Arizona at Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

San Diego at Philadelphia

Seattle at Boston

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets

Texas at Houston

Friday, May 20

Arizona at Chicago Cubs

Atlanta at Miami

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees

Cincinnati at Toronto

Detroit at Cleveland

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

Minnesota at Kansas City

N.Y. Mets at Colorado

Oakland at L.A. Angels

San Diego at San Francisco

Seattle at Boston

St. Louis at Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay at Baltimore

Texas at Houston

Washington at Milwaukee

Saturday, May 21

Arizona at Chicago Cubs

Atlanta at Miami

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees

Cincinnati at Toronto

Detroit at Cleveland

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

Minnesota at Kansas City

N.Y. Mets at Colorado

Oakland at L.A. Angels

San Diego at San Francisco

Seattle at Boston

St. Louis at Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay at Baltimore

Texas at Houston

Washington at Milwaukee

Sunday, May 22

Arizona at Chicago Cubs

Atlanta at Miami

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees

Cincinnati at Toronto

Detroit at Cleveland

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

Minnesota at Kansas City

N.Y. Mets at Colorado

Oakland at L.A. Angels

San Diego at San Francisco

Seattle at Boston

St. Louis at Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay at Baltimore

Texas at Houston

Washington at Milwaukee

Monday, May 23

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

Cleveland at Houston

Colorado at Pittsburgh

Detroit at Minnesota

Kansas City at Arizona

L.A. Dodgers at Washington

Milwaukee at San Diego

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco

Oakland at Seattle

Philadelphia at Atlanta

Toronto at St. Louis

Tuesday, May 24

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

Boston at Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

Cleveland at Houston

Colorado at Pittsburgh

Detroit at Minnesota

Kansas City at Arizona

L.A. Dodgers at Washington

Miami at Tampa Bay

Milwaukee at San Diego

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco

Oakland at Seattle

Philadelphia at Atlanta

Texas at L.A. Angels

Toronto at St. Louis

Wednesday, May 25

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

Boston at Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

Cleveland at Houston

Colorado at Pittsburgh

Detroit at Minnesota

L.A. Dodgers at Washington

Miami at Tampa Bay

Milwaukee at San Diego

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco

Oakland at Seattle

Philadelphia at Atlanta

Texas at L.A. Angels

Thursday, May 26

Boston at Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

Cleveland at Detroit

Colorado at Washington

Kansas City at Minnesota

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

Milwaukee at St. Louis

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay

Philadelphia at Atlanta

Texas at Oakland

Toronto at L.A. Angels

Friday, May 27

Baltimore at Boston

Cleveland at Detroit

Colorado at Washington

Houston at Seattle

Kansas City at Minnesota

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

Miami at Atlanta

Milwaukee at St. Louis

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

Pittsburgh at San Diego

San Francisco at Cincinnati

Texas at Oakland

Toronto at L.A. Angels

Saturday, May 28

Baltimore at Boston, doubleheader

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

Cleveland at Detroit

Colorado at Washington

Houston at Seattle

Kansas City at Minnesota

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

Miami at Atlanta

Milwaukee at St. Louis

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

Pittsburgh at San Diego

San Francisco at Cincinnati

Texas at Oakland

Toronto at L.A. Angels

Sunday, May 29

Baltimore at Boston

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

Cleveland at Detroit

Colorado at Washington

Houston at Seattle

Kansas City at Minnesota

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

Miami at Atlanta

Milwaukee at St. Louis

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

Pittsburgh at San Diego

San Francisco at Cincinnati

Texas at Oakland

Toronto at L.A. Angels

Monday, May 30

Atlanta at Arizona

Baltimore at Boston

Houston at Oakland

Kansas City at Cleveland

Miami at Colorado

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

Minnesota at Detroit

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers

San Diego at St. Louis

San Francisco at Philadelphia

Tampa Bay at Texas

Washington at N.Y. Mets

Tuesday, May 31

Atlanta at Arizona

Chicago White Sox at Toronto

Cincinnati at Boston

Kansas City at Cleveland

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees

Miami at Colorado

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

Minnesota at Detroit

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers

San Diego at St. Louis

San Francisco at Philadelphia

Seattle at Baltimore

Tampa Bay at Texas

Washington at N.Y. Mets

