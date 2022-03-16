2022 Major League Schedule

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday, May 1
Arizona at St. Louis
Atlanta at Texas
Boston at Baltimore
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
Cincinnati at Colorado
Cleveland at Oakland
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers
Houston at Toronto
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox
Minnesota at Tampa Bay
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
San Diego at Pittsburgh
Seattle at Miami
Washington at San Francisco
|Monday, May 2
Arizona at Miami
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox
Minnesota at Baltimore
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
Seattle at Houston
Tampa Bay at Oakland
|Tuesday, May 3
Arizona at Miami
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, doubleheader
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
Cincinnati at Milwaukee
L.A. Angels at Boston
Minnesota at Baltimore
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
Pittsburgh at Detroit
San Diego at Cleveland
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
Seattle at Houston
St. Louis at Kansas City
Tampa Bay at Oakland
Texas at Philadelphia
Washington at Colorado
|Wednesday, May 4
Arizona at Miami
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
Cincinnati at Milwaukee
L.A. Angels at Boston
Minnesota at Baltimore
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
Pittsburgh at Detroit
San Diego at Cleveland
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
Seattle at Houston
St. Louis at Kansas City
Tampa Bay at Oakland
Texas at Philadelphia
Washington at Colorado
|Thursday, May 5
Cincinnati at Milwaukee
Detroit at Houston
L.A. Angels at Boston
Miami at San Diego
Minnesota at Baltimore
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
St. Louis at San Francisco
Tampa Bay at Seattle
Toronto at Cleveland
Washington at Colorado
|Friday, May 6
Chicago White Sox at Boston
Colorado at Arizona
Detroit at Houston
Kansas City at Baltimore
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
Miami at San Diego
Milwaukee at Atlanta
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
Oakland at Minnesota
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
St. Louis at San Francisco
Tampa Bay at Seattle
Texas at N.Y. Yankees
Toronto at Cleveland
Washington at L.A. Angels
|Saturday, May 7
Chicago White Sox at Boston
Colorado at Arizona
Detroit at Houston
Kansas City at Baltimore
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
Miami at San Diego
Milwaukee at Atlanta
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
Oakland at Minnesota
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, doubleheader
St. Louis at San Francisco
Tampa Bay at Seattle
Texas at N.Y. Yankees
Toronto at Cleveland
Washington at L.A. Angels
|Sunday, May 8
Chicago White Sox at Boston
Colorado at Arizona
Detroit at Houston
Kansas City at Baltimore
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
Miami at San Diego
Milwaukee at Atlanta
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
Oakland at Minnesota
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
St. Louis at San Francisco
Tampa Bay at Seattle
Texas at N.Y. Yankees
Toronto at Cleveland
Washington at L.A. Angels
|Monday, May 9
Chicago Cubs at San Diego
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
Colorado at San Francisco
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh
Miami at Arizona
Milwaukee at Cincinnati
Oakland at Detroit
Philadelphia at Seattle
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels
|Tuesday, May 10
Baltimore at St. Louis
Boston at Atlanta
Chicago Cubs at San Diego
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
Colorado at San Francisco
Detroit at Oakland, doubleheader
Houston at Minnesota
Kansas City at Texas
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh
Miami at Arizona
Milwaukee at Cincinnati
N.Y. Mets at Washington
Philadelphia at Seattle
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
|Wednesday, May 11
Baltimore at St. Louis
Boston at Atlanta
Chicago Cubs at San Diego
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
Colorado at San Francisco
Houston at Minnesota
Kansas City at Texas
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh
Miami at Arizona
Milwaukee at Cincinnati
N.Y. Mets at Washington
Oakland at Detroit
Philadelphia at Seattle
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
|Thursday, May 12
Baltimore at St. Louis
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
Houston at Minnesota
Kansas City at Texas
N.Y. Mets at Washington
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox
Oakland at Detroit
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers
|Friday, May 13
Baltimore at Detroit
Boston at Texas
Chicago Cubs at Arizona
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
Cleveland at Minnesota
Houston at Washington
Kansas City at Colorado
L.A. Angels at Oakland
Milwaukee at Miami
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers
San Diego at Atlanta
San Francisco at St. Louis
Seattle at N.Y. Mets
Toronto at Tampa Bay
|Saturday, May 14
Baltimore at Detroit
Boston at Texas
Chicago Cubs at Arizona
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
Cleveland at Minnesota
Houston at Washington
Kansas City at Colorado
L.A. Angels at Oakland, doubleheader
Milwaukee at Miami
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers
San Diego at Atlanta
San Francisco at St. Louis
Seattle at N.Y. Mets
Toronto at Tampa Bay
|Sunday, May 15
Baltimore at Detroit
Boston at Texas
Chicago Cubs at Arizona
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
Cleveland at Minnesota
Houston at Washington
Kansas City at Colorado
L.A. Angels at Oakland
Milwaukee at Miami
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers
San Diego at Atlanta
San Francisco at St. Louis
Seattle at N.Y. Mets
Toronto at Tampa Bay
|Monday, May 16
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers
Atlanta at Milwaukee
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City
Detroit at Tampa Bay
Houston at Boston
L.A. Angels at Texas
Minnesota at Oakland
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
San Francisco at Colorado
Seattle at Toronto
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets
Washington at Miami
|Tuesday, May 17
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, doubleheader
Atlanta at Milwaukee
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, doubleheader
Cincinnati at Cleveland
Detroit at Tampa Bay
Houston at Boston
L.A. Angels at Texas
Minnesota at Oakland
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
San Diego at Philadelphia
San Francisco at Colorado
Seattle at Toronto
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets
Washington at Miami
|Wednesday, May 18
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers
Atlanta at Milwaukee
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City
Cincinnati at Cleveland
Detroit at Tampa Bay
Houston at Boston
L.A. Angels at Texas
Minnesota at Oakland
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
San Diego at Philadelphia
San Francisco at Colorado
Seattle at Toronto
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets
Washington at Miami
|Thursday, May 19
Arizona at Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
San Diego at Philadelphia
Seattle at Boston
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets
Texas at Houston
|Friday, May 20
Arizona at Chicago Cubs
Atlanta at Miami
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees
Cincinnati at Toronto
Detroit at Cleveland
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia
Minnesota at Kansas City
N.Y. Mets at Colorado
Oakland at L.A. Angels
San Diego at San Francisco
Seattle at Boston
St. Louis at Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay at Baltimore
Texas at Houston
Washington at Milwaukee
|Saturday, May 21
Arizona at Chicago Cubs
Atlanta at Miami
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees
Cincinnati at Toronto
Detroit at Cleveland
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia
Minnesota at Kansas City
N.Y. Mets at Colorado
Oakland at L.A. Angels
San Diego at San Francisco
Seattle at Boston
St. Louis at Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay at Baltimore
Texas at Houston
Washington at Milwaukee
|Sunday, May 22
Arizona at Chicago Cubs
Atlanta at Miami
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees
Cincinnati at Toronto
Detroit at Cleveland
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia
Minnesota at Kansas City
N.Y. Mets at Colorado
Oakland at L.A. Angels
San Diego at San Francisco
Seattle at Boston
St. Louis at Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay at Baltimore
Texas at Houston
Washington at Milwaukee
|Monday, May 23
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
Cleveland at Houston
Colorado at Pittsburgh
Detroit at Minnesota
Kansas City at Arizona
L.A. Dodgers at Washington
Milwaukee at San Diego
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco
Oakland at Seattle
Philadelphia at Atlanta
Toronto at St. Louis
|Tuesday, May 24
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
Boston at Chicago White Sox
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
Cleveland at Houston
Colorado at Pittsburgh
Detroit at Minnesota
Kansas City at Arizona
L.A. Dodgers at Washington
Miami at Tampa Bay
Milwaukee at San Diego
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco
Oakland at Seattle
Philadelphia at Atlanta
Texas at L.A. Angels
Toronto at St. Louis
|Wednesday, May 25
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
Boston at Chicago White Sox
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
Cleveland at Houston
Colorado at Pittsburgh
Detroit at Minnesota
L.A. Dodgers at Washington
Miami at Tampa Bay
Milwaukee at San Diego
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco
Oakland at Seattle
Philadelphia at Atlanta
Texas at L.A. Angels
|Thursday, May 26
Boston at Chicago White Sox
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
Cleveland at Detroit
Colorado at Washington
Kansas City at Minnesota
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona
Milwaukee at St. Louis
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay
Philadelphia at Atlanta
Texas at Oakland
Toronto at L.A. Angels
|Friday, May 27
Baltimore at Boston
Cleveland at Detroit
Colorado at Washington
Houston at Seattle
Kansas City at Minnesota
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona
Miami at Atlanta
Milwaukee at St. Louis
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
Pittsburgh at San Diego
San Francisco at Cincinnati
Texas at Oakland
Toronto at L.A. Angels
|Saturday, May 28
Baltimore at Boston, doubleheader
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
Cleveland at Detroit
Colorado at Washington
Houston at Seattle
Kansas City at Minnesota
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona
Miami at Atlanta
Milwaukee at St. Louis
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
Pittsburgh at San Diego
San Francisco at Cincinnati
Texas at Oakland
Toronto at L.A. Angels
|Sunday, May 29
Baltimore at Boston
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
Cleveland at Detroit
Colorado at Washington
Houston at Seattle
Kansas City at Minnesota
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona
Miami at Atlanta
Milwaukee at St. Louis
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
Pittsburgh at San Diego
San Francisco at Cincinnati
Texas at Oakland
Toronto at L.A. Angels
|Monday, May 30
Atlanta at Arizona
Baltimore at Boston
Houston at Oakland
Kansas City at Cleveland
Miami at Colorado
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
Minnesota at Detroit
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers
San Diego at St. Louis
San Francisco at Philadelphia
Tampa Bay at Texas
Washington at N.Y. Mets
|Tuesday, May 31
Atlanta at Arizona
Chicago White Sox at Toronto
Cincinnati at Boston
Kansas City at Cleveland
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees
Miami at Colorado
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
Minnesota at Detroit
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers
San Diego at St. Louis
San Francisco at Philadelphia
Seattle at Baltimore
Tampa Bay at Texas
Washington at N.Y. Mets
MORE
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.