2022 Regional Playoff Glance

Robinson 62, Brookland 41
Mills University 73, Pocahontas 36
|Sunday, Feb. 27
Forrest City 64, Valley View 62
Blytheville 66, Stuttgart 59
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
Forrest City 63, Robinson 57
Mills University 57, Blytheville 41
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
Robinson vs. Blytheville, 5:30 p.m.
|Championship
Forrest City vs. Mills University, 8:30 p.m.
|Class 4A NORTH
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Shiloh Christian 49, Subiaco Academy 45
Farmington 70, Pottsville 56
Berryville 58, Dardanelle 52
Harrison 60, Morrilton 42
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|Semifinal
Berryville 69, Shiloh Christian 48
Farmington 75, Harrison 50
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Third Place
Shiloh Christian 69, Harrison 60
|Championship
Farmington 67, Berryville 50
|Class 4A SOUTH
|First Round
|Thursday, Feb. 24
Magnolia 83, De Queen 52
Fountain Lake 39, Camden Fairview 35
|Friday, Feb. 25
Arkadelphia 48, Monticello 36
Watson Chapel 67, Nashville 55
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Semifinal
Magnolia 67, Arkadelphia 32
Watson Chapel 44, Fountain Lake 43
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|Third Place
Arkadelphia 33, Fountain Lake 30
|Championship
Magnolia 60, Watson Chapel 53
|CLASS 3A REGION 1
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Cedarville 48, West Fork 42
Elkins 68, Charleston 37
Waldron 64, Bergman 61
Paris 71, Valley Springs 52
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|Semifinal
Cedarville 49, Waldron 46
Elkins 49, Paris 41
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Third Place
Waldron 44, Paris 41
|Championship
Elkins 46, Cedarville 41
|CLASS 3A REGION 2
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26th
Osceola 77, Newport 49
Rivercrest 61, Riverview 57, OT
|Sunday, Feb. 27
Walnut Ridge 51, Cave City 49
Rose Bud 53 Manila 48
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
Osceola 50, Walnut Ridge 43
Rivercrest 58, Rose Bud 55
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
Walnut Ridge vs. Rose Bud, 5:30 p.m.
|Championship
Osceola vs. Rivercrest, 8:30 p.m.
|CLASS 3A REGION 3
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Mayflower 49, Central West Helena 33
Episcopal 70, Perryville 51
|Sunday, Feb. 27
Central Arkansas Christian 59, Lamar 47
Jacksonville Lighthouse 49, Baptist Prep 47
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
Mayflower 59, Central Arkansas Christian 48
Episcopal 63, Jacksonville Lighthouse 47
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
Central Arkansas Christian vs. Jacksonville Lighthouse, 5:30 p.m.
|Championship
Mayflower vs. Episcopal, 8:30 p.m.
|CLASS 3A REGION 4
|First Round
|Friday, Feb. 25
McGehee 61, Prescott 47
Drew Central 48, Glen Rose 46
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Dumas 52, Centerpoint 40
Lakeside 61, Ashdown 48
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|Semifinal
Dumas 45, McGehee 37
Drew Central 65, Lakeside 50
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Third Place
Lakeside 49, McGehee 48
|Championship
40, Drew Central 39
|CLASS 2A CENTRAL
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Melbourne 58, Bigelow 48
Maumelle 54, Salem 36
|Sunday, Feb. 27
St. Joseph 49, Tuckerman 46
Marshall 67, Sloan-Hendrix 44
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
St. Joseph 55, Melbourne 39
Maumelle 71, Marshall 66
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
Melbourne vs. Marshall, 5:30 p.m.
|Championship
St. Joseph vs. Maumelle, 8:30 p.m.
|CLASS 2A NORTH
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Marianna Lee 57, Bay 38
Buffalo Island Central 67, Carlisle 54
|Sunday, Feb. 27
Earle 64, Barton 47
Rector 45, England 40
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
Marianna Lee 55, Earle 34
Buffalo Island Central 32, Rector 14
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
Earle vs. Rector, 5:30 p.m.
|Championship
Marianna Lee vs. Buffalo Island Central, 8:30 p.m.
|CLASS 2A SOUTH
|First Round
|Thursday, Feb. 24
Dierks 50, Woodlawn 41
Junction City 47, Caddo Hills 34
|Friday, Feb. 25
Cutter-Morning Star 68, Lafayette County 57
Magnet Cove 69, Fordyce 63
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Semifinal
Dierks 41, Cutter-Morning Star 34
Junction 61, Magnet Cove 60
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|Third Place
Magnet Cove 67, Cutter-Morning Star 58
|Championship
Dierks 55 Junction City 37
|CLASS 2A WEST
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Eureka Springs 68, Magazine 39
Lavaca 72, Alpena 35
|Sunday, Feb. 27
Acorn 85, Flippin 67
Cotter 54, Mountainburg 44
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
Eureka Springs 62, Acorn 54
Lavaca 54, Cotter 37
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
Acorn vs. Cotter, 5:30 p.m.
|Championship
Eureka Springs vs. Lavaca, 8:30 p.m.
|CLASS 1A REGION 1
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
County Line 58, Omaha 31
Western Grove 58, Mulberry 48
|Sunday, Feb. 27
Ozark Catholic 50, Jasper 29
The New School 69, Lead Hill 54
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
County Line 68, Ozark Catholic 28
The New School 58, Western Grove 28
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
Ozark Catholic vs. Western Grove, 5:30 p.m.
|Championship
County Line vs. The New School, 8:30 p.m.
|CLASS 1A REGION 2
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
West Side 57, Maynard 37
Marked Tree 82, Concord 31
|Sunday, Feb. 27
Calico Rock 57, Ridgefield Christian 47
Izard County 59, Mammoth Spring 31
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
Calico Rock 49, West Side 44
Marked Tree 51, Izard County 37
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
West Side vs. Izard County, 5:30 p.m.
|Championship
Calico Rock vs. Marked Tree, 8:30 p.m.
|CLASS 1A REGION 3
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Wonderview 84, Marvell-Elaine 50
Clarendon 70,. Mt. Vernon-Enola 63
Guy-Perkins 62, Brinkley 46
Nemo Vista 62, Friendship Aspire Academy 52
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|Semifinal
Wonderview 86, Guy-Perkins 69
Clarendon 58, Nemo Vista 43
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Third Place
Nemo Vista 81, Guy-Perkins 79
|Championship
Wonderview vs. Clarendon, 8:30 p.m.
|CLASS 1A REGION 4
|First Round
|Wednesday, Feb. 23
Bradley 86, Kirby 33
Mineral Springs 60, Nevada 55
|Thursday, Feb. 24
Emerson 69, Ouachita 56
Dermott 81, Mount Ida 63
|Friday, Feb. 25
|Semifinal
Bradley 52, Emerson 45
Mineral Springs 67, Dermott 58
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Third Place
Emerson 47, Dermott 40
|Championship
Bradley 71, Mineral Springs 25
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
|Class 4A EAST
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Highland 51, Forrest City 25
Pulaski Academy 65, Valley View 50
|Sunday, Feb. 27
Wynne 51, Southside 29
Lonoke 66, Trumann 51
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
Highland 39, Wynne 26
Pulaski Academy 63, Lonoke 29
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
Wynne vs. Lonoke, 4 p.m.
|Championship
Highland vs. Pulaski Academy, 7 p.m.
|Class 4A NORTH
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Prairie Grove 39, Morrilton 36
Farmington 68, Ozark 27
Harrison 40, Dardanelle 34
Gentry 53, Pottsville 51, OT
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|Semifinal
Prairie Grove 47, Harrison 43
Farmington 67, Gentry 45
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Third Place
Gentry 46, Harrison 33
|Championship
Farmington 61, Prairie Grove 42
|Class 4A SOUTH
|First Round
|Thursday, Feb. 24
Magnolia 66, De Queen 33
Nashville 65, Hamburg 31
|Friday, Feb. 25
Bauxite 51, Camden Fairview 16
Star City 47, Mena 44
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Semifinal
Magnolia 63, Bauxite 43
Nashville 66, Star City 33
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|Third Place
Star City 66, Bauxite 59
|Championship
Nashville 57, Magnolia 26
|CLASS 3A REGION 1
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Booneville 52, Greenland 21
Bergman 59, Cedarville 14
Valley Springs 32, Charleston 22
Danville 57, Elkins 49
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|Semifinal
Valley Springs 59, Booneville 58
Bergman 75 Danville 37
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Third Place
Booneville 60, Danville 38
|Championship
Bergman 65, Valley Springs 52
|CLASS 3A REGION 2
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Pangburn 49, Manila 42
Clinton 59, Osceola 48
|Sunday, Feb. 27
Mountain View 56, Corning 34
Hoxie 43, Harding Academy 27
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
Pangburn 58, Mountain View 54
Clinton 70, Hoxie 60
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
Mountain View vs. Hoxie, 4 p.m.
|Championship
Pangburn vs. Clinton, 7 p.m.
|CLASS 3A REGION 3
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Lamar 56, DeWitt 25
Episcopal 60, Perryville 40
|Sunday, Feb. 27
Central Arkansas 47, Atkins 39
Mayflower 59 Central West Helena 36
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
Lamar 49, Central Arkansas 46
Mayflower 54, Episcopal 42
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
Central Arkansas vs. Episcopal, 4 p.m.
|Championship
Lamar vs. Mayflower, 7 p.m.
|CLASS 3A REGION 4
|First Round
|Friday, Feb. 25
Dumas 45, Bismarck 38
Centerpoint 48, McGehee 31
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Fouke 69, Rison 61
Drew Central 49, Harmony Grove 27
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|Semifinal
Dumas 50, Fouke 41
Centerpoint 53, Drew Central 28
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Third Place
Fouke 52, Drew Central 48
|Championship
Centerpoint 45, Dumas 34
|CLASS 2A CENTRAL
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Melbourne 66, Conway Christian 47
Quitman 55, Cedar Ridge 42
|Sunday, Feb. 27
Salem 68, Hector 31
Bigelow 58, Tuckerman 41
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
Melbourne 53, Salem 37
Bigelow 57, Quitman 41
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
Salem vs. Quitman, 4 p.m.
|Championship
Melbourne vs. Bigelow, 7 p.m.
|CLASS 2A NORTH
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
England 58, Buffalo Island Central 49
Marmaduke 74, Carlisle 36
|Sunday, Feb. 27
Rector 54, McCrory 33
Riverside 33, Des Arc 22
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
Rector 39, England 25
Marmaduke 40, Riverside 28
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
England vs. Riverside, 4 p.m.
|Championship
Rector vs. Marmaduke, 7 p.m.
|CLASS 2A SOUTH
|First Round
|Thursday, Feb. 24
Gurdon 47, Caddo 43
Fordyce 46, Poyen 35
|Friday, Feb. 25
Lafayette County 60, Horatio 52
Parkers Chapel 49, Magnet Cove 37
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Semifinal
Lafayette County 53, Gurdon 44
Fordyce 48, Parkers Chapel 33
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|Third Place
Parkers Chapel 42, Gurdon 36
|Championship
Fordyce 60, Lafayette County 31
|CLASS 2A WEST
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Flippin 69, Lavaca 50
Mansfield 37, Life Way Christian 30
|Sunday, Feb. 27
Cotter 63, Mountainburg 39
Yellville-Summit 64, Acorn 60
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
Cotter 46, Flippin 36
Mansfield 61, Yellville-Summit 49
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
Flippin vs. Yellville-Summit, 4 p.m.
|Championship
Cotter vs. Mansfield, 7 p.m.
|CLASS 1A REGION 1
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
County Line 37, Omaha 34
Kingston 59, Thaden 13
|Sunday, Feb. 27
Western Grove 52, St. Paul 25
Jasper 68, Mulberry 46
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
Western Grove 72, County Line 41
Kingston 51, Jasper 41
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
County Line vs. Jasper, 4 p.m.
|Championship
Western Grove vs. Kingston, 7 p.m.
|CLASS 1A REGION 2
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Norfork 61, Marked Tree 42
Mammoth Spring 45, Viola 15
|Sunday, Feb. 27
Rural Special 49, Hillcrest 42
West Side 62, Maynard 37
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Semifinal
Norfork 46, Rural Special 31
Mammoth Spring 66, West Side 36
|Tuesday, Mar. 1
|Third Place
Rural Special vs. West Side, 4 p.m.
|Championship
Norfork vs. Mammoth Spring, 7 p.m.
|CLASS 1A REGION 3
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 26
Mt. Vernon-Enola 62, Bradford 22
Sacred Heart 52, Clarendon 37
Wonderview 54, Brinkley 26
Nemo Vista 61, Augusta 53
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|Semifinal
Mt. Vernon-Enola 49, Wonderview 29
Sacred Heart 59, Nemo Vista 53
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Third Place
Nemo Vista 40, Wonderview 36
|Championship
Mt. Vernon-Enola 66, Sacred Heart 36
|CLASS 1A REGION 4
|First Round
|Wednesday, Feb. 23
Bradley 56, Blevins 23
Kirby 51, Taylor 29
|Thursday, Feb. 24
Emerson 46, Ouachita 40
Dermott 81, Mount Ida 63
|Friday, Feb. 25
|Semifinal
Bradley 47, Emerson 33
Kirby 58, Dermott 42
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Third Place
Emerson 47, Dermott 40
|Championship
Kirby 43, Bradley 33
