2022 World Cup Qualified Teams

Teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The draw is Friday at Doha, Qatar:

Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

South America (4 or 5) — Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

North and Central America and Caribbean (3 or 4) — Canada

Africa (5) — Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

Asia (5 or 6) — Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea

Oceania (0 or 1) —

__

Europe playoff Winner qualifies June TBA

Scotland vs. Ukraine

Wales vs. Scotland-Ukraine winner

___

Asian playoff Tuesday, June 7

Australia vs. United Arab Emirates

___

Intercontinental playoffs Winners qualify June 13/14

CONCACAF fourth place vs. New Zealand-Solomon Islands winner

Peru vs. Australia-United Arab Emirates winner

