Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

2022 World Cup Qualified Teams

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 3:02 am
< a min read
      

Teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The draw is April 1 at Doha, Qatar:

Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

South America (4 or 5) — Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

North and Central America and Caribbean (3 or 4) —

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Africa (5) —

Asia (5 or 6) — Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea

Oceania (0 or 1) —

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|31 Forescout eyeInspect Reduces Risk &...
3|31 Docker Community All-Hands
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Flags at half-staff in remembrance of Madeleine Albright