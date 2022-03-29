Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

2022 World Cup Qualified Teams

The Associated Press
March 29, 2022 7:27 pm
< a min read
      

Teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The draw is Friday at Doha, Qatar:

Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

South America (4 or 5) — Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

North and Central America and Caribbean (3 or 4) — Canada

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Africa (5) — Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

Asia (5 or 6) — Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea

Oceania (0 or 1) —

__

Europe playoff
Winner qualifies
June TBA

Scotland vs. Ukraine

Wales vs. Scotland-Ukraine winner

___

Asian playoff
Tuesday, June 7

Australia vs. United Arab Emirates

        Read more: Sports News

___

Intercontinental playoffs
Winners qualify
June 13/14

CONCACAF fourth place vs. New Zealand-Solomon Islands winner

South America fifth place vs. Australia-UAE winner

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|5 Employee Recognition for the Modern...
4|5 Industry 4.0: How to Use Industrial...
4|5 Connect with Customers and Manage Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories