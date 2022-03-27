On Air: This Just In!
Sports News

2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

The Associated Press
March 27, 2022 6:35 pm
4 min read
      
All Times EDT
NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
FINAL ROUND
Top three teams qualify
Fourth-place team advances to playoff vs. Oceania winner
GP W D L GF GA Pts
q-Canada 13 8 4 1 23 6 28
United States 12 6 4 2 16 7 22
Mexico 12 6 4 2 14 8 22
Costa Rica 12 5 4 3 9 7 19
Panama 12 5 3 4 15 14 18
El Salvador 12 2 4 6 7 14 10
Jamaica 13 1 5 7 10 21 8
Honduras 12 0 4 8 6 23 4

q-qualified

Thursday, March 24
At Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica 1, El Salvador 1

At Panama City, Panama

Panama 1, Honduras 1

At Mexico City

Mexico 0, United States 0

At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica 1, Canada 0

Sunday, March 27
At Toronto

Canada 4, Jamaica 0

At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica, 5:05 p.m.

At Orlando, Fla.

United States vs. Panama, 7 p.m.

At San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras vs. Mexico, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30
At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. United States, 9:05 p.m.

At Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Honduras, 9:05 p.m.

At Mexico City

Mexico vs. El Salvador, 9:05 p.m.

At Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Canada, 9:05 p.m.

CONCACAF-OCEANIA PLAYOFF
Monday, June 13, or Tuesday, June 14
At Qatar site TBA

CONCACAF fourth place vs. Oceania winner

EUROPE

Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

PLAYOFFS
Winners qualify
Path A
Thursday, March 24
At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 2, Austria 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland vs. Ukraine, ppd.

June TBA
At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland vs. Ukraine

June TBA
At Cardiff, Wales, or Glasgow, Scotland

Wales vs. Scotland-Ukraine winner

Path B
Thursday, March 24
At Moscow

Russia vs. Poland, Russia suspended, Poland advanced

At Stockholm

Sweden 1, Czech Republic 0, ET

Tuesday, March 29
At Chorzów, Poland

Poland vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m.

Path C
Thursday, March 24
At Palermo, Sicily

North Macedonia 1, Italy 0

At Porto, Portugal

Portugal 3, Turkey 1

Tuesday, March 29
At Porto, Portugal

Portugal vs. North Macedonia, 2:45 p.m.

SOUTH AMERICA
Top four teams qualify
Fifth place advances to playoff
GP W D L GF GA Pts
q-Brazil 16 13 3 0 36 5 42
q-Argentina 16 11 5 0 26 7 38
q-Ecuador 17 7 4 6 26 18 25
q-Uruguay 17 7 4 6 20 22 25
Peru 17 6 3 8 17 22 21
Colombia 17 4 8 5 19 19 20
Chile 17 5 4 8 19 24 19
Paraguay 17 3 7 7 12 24 16
Bolivia 17 4 3 10 23 38 15
Venezuela 17 3 1 13 14 33 10

q-qualified

Thursday, March 24
At Rio de Janeiro

Brazil 4, Chile 0

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia 3, Bolivia 0

At Ciudad del Este, Paraguay

Paraguay 3, Ecuador 1

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay 1 Peru 0

Friday, March 25
At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina 3, Venezuela 0

Tuesday, March 29
At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Brazil, 7:30 p.m.

At Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Uruguay, 7:30 p.m.

At Guayaquil, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Argentina, 7:30 p.m.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Paraguay, 7:30 p.m.

At Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Colombia, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH AMERICA-ASIA PLAYOFF
Monday, June 13, or Tuesday, June 14
At Qatar site TBA

South America fifth place vs. Asia fifth place

___

ASIA
THIRD ROUND
Top two teams in each group qualify
Third-place teams advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
q-South Korea 9 7 2 0 13 2 23
q-Iran 9 7 1 1 13 4 22
Utd Arab Emir. 9 2 3 4 6 7 9
Iraq 9 1 5 3 5 11 8
Lebanon 9 1 3 5 5 11 6
Syria 9 1 2 6 8 15 5

q-qualified

Thursday, March 24
At Seoul, South Korea

South Korea 2, Iran 0

At Beirut, Lebanon

Lebanon 0, Syria 3

At Baghdad, Iraq

Iraq 1, United Arab Emirates 0

Tuesday, March 29
At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates vs. South Korea, 9:45 a.m.

At Mashhad, Iran

Iran vs. Lebanon, 11:30 a.m.

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Syria vs. Iraq, noon

___

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
q-Japan 9 7 0 2 11 3 21
q-Saudi Arabia 9 6 2 1 11 6 20
p-Australia 9 4 3 2 15 8 15
Oman 9 3 2 4 9 10 11
China 9 1 3 5 9 17 6
Vietnam 9 1 0 8 7 18 3

q-qualified

p-advanced to playoff

Thursday, March 24
At Sydney

Australia 0, Japan 2

At Hanoi, Vietnam

Vietnam 0, Oman 1

At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

China 1, Saudi Arabia 1

Tuesday, March 29
At Saitama, Japan

Japan vs. Vietnam, 6:35 a.m.

At Muscat, Oman

Oman vs. China, noon

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs. Australia, 2 p.m.

___

AFRICA
THIRD ROUND
Home-and-home
Winners qualify
Egypt vs. Senegal
Friday, March 25
At Cairo

Egypt 1, Senegal 0

Tuesday, March 29
At Diamniadio, Senegal

Senegal vs. Egypt, 1 p.m.

Cameroon vs. Algeria
Friday, March 25
At Limbe, Cameroon

Cameroon 0, Algeria 1

Tuesday, March 29
At Blida, Algeria

Algeria vs. Cameroon, 3:30 p.m.

Ghana vs. Nigeria
Friday, March 25
At Cape Coast, Ghana

Ghana 0, Nigeria 0

Tuesday, March 29
At Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria vs. Ghana, 1 p.m.

Democratic Republic of Congo vs. Morocco
Friday, March 25
At Kinshasha, Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo 1, Morocco 1

Tuesday, March 29
At Casablanca, Morocco

Morocco vs. Democratic Republic of Congo, 3:30 p.m

Mali vs. Tunisia
Friday, March 25
At Bamako, Mali

Mali 0, Tunisia 1

Tuesday, March 29
At Radès, Tunisia

Tunisia vs. Mali, 3:30 p.m.

OCEANIA
FIRST ROUND
Top two teams in each group advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
a-Solomon Islands 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
a-Tahiti 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Cook Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vanuatu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cook Islands and Vanuatu withdrew following positive COVID-19 tests

Thursday, March 17
At Doha, Qatar

Cook Islands 0, Solomon Islands 2, not counted in standings.

Tahiti vs. Vanuatu, ccd.

Sunday, March 20
At Doha, Qatar

Cook Islands vs. Tahiti, ccd.

Solomon Islands vs. Vanuatu, ccd.

Thursday, March 24
At Doha, Qatar

Solomon Islands 2. Tahiti 1,

Vanuatu vs. Cook Islands, ccd.

___

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
a-New Zealand 3 3 0 0 12 2 9
a-Papua New Guinea 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Fiji 3 1 0 2 3 7 3
New Caledonia 3 0 0 3 2 10 0

a-advanced to semfinals

Friday, March 18
At Doha, Qatar

Papua New Guinea 0, New Zealand 1

New Caledonia 1, Fiji 2

Monday, March 21
At Doha, Qatar

Papua New Guinea 1, New Caledonia 0

New Zealand 4, Fiji 0

Thursday, March 24
At Doha, Qatar

Fiji 1, Papua New Guinea 2

New Zealand 7, New Caledonia 1

SEMIFINALS
Winners advance
Sunday, March 27
At Doha, Qatar

Solomon Islands 3, Papua New Guinea 2

New Zealand 1, Tahiti 0

FINAL
Winner plays CONCACAF fourth place
Wednesday, March 30
At Doha, Qatar

Solomon Islands vs. New Zealand, 1 p.m.

