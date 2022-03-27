2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|All Times EDT
|NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
|FINAL ROUND
|Top three teams qualify
|Fourth-place team advances to playoff vs. Oceania winner
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Canada
|13
|8
|4
|1
|23
|6
|28
|United States
|12
|6
|4
|2
|16
|7
|22
|Mexico
|12
|6
|4
|2
|14
|8
|22
|Costa Rica
|12
|5
|4
|3
|9
|7
|19
|Panama
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|14
|18
|El Salvador
|12
|2
|4
|6
|7
|14
|10
|Jamaica
|13
|1
|5
|7
|10
|21
|8
|Honduras
|12
|0
|4
|8
|6
|23
|4
q-qualified
|Thursday, March 24
|At Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica 1, El Salvador 1
|At Panama City, Panama
Panama 1, Honduras 1
|At Mexico City
Mexico 0, United States 0
|At San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica 1, Canada 0
|Sunday, March 27
|At Toronto
Canada 4, Jamaica 0
|At San Salvador, El Salvador
El Salvador vs. Costa Rica, 5:05 p.m.
|At Orlando, Fla.
United States vs. Panama, 7 p.m.
|At San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Honduras vs. Mexico, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 30
|At San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica vs. United States, 9:05 p.m.
|At Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica vs. Honduras, 9:05 p.m.
|At Mexico City
Mexico vs. El Salvador, 9:05 p.m.
|At Panama City, Panama
Panama vs. Canada, 9:05 p.m.
|CONCACAF-OCEANIA PLAYOFF
|Monday, June 13, or Tuesday, June 14
|At Qatar site TBA
CONCACAF fourth place vs. Oceania winner
|EUROPE
Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland
|PLAYOFFS
|Winners qualify
|Path A
|Thursday, March 24
|At Cardiff, Wales
Wales 2, Austria 1
|At Glasgow, Scotland
Scotland vs. Ukraine, ppd.
|June TBA
|At Glasgow, Scotland
Scotland vs. Ukraine
|June TBA
|At Cardiff, Wales, or Glasgow, Scotland
Wales vs. Scotland-Ukraine winner
|Path B
|Thursday, March 24
|At Moscow
Russia vs. Poland, Russia suspended, Poland advanced
|At Stockholm
Sweden 1, Czech Republic 0, ET
|Tuesday, March 29
|At Chorzów, Poland
Poland vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m.
|Path C
|Thursday, March 24
|At Palermo, Sicily
North Macedonia 1, Italy 0
|At Porto, Portugal
Portugal 3, Turkey 1
|Tuesday, March 29
|At Porto, Portugal
Portugal vs. North Macedonia, 2:45 p.m.
|SOUTH AMERICA
|Top four teams qualify
|Fifth place advances to playoff
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Brazil
|16
|13
|3
|0
|36
|5
|42
|q-Argentina
|16
|11
|5
|0
|26
|7
|38
|q-Ecuador
|17
|7
|4
|6
|26
|18
|25
|q-Uruguay
|17
|7
|4
|6
|20
|22
|25
|Peru
|17
|6
|3
|8
|17
|22
|21
|Colombia
|17
|4
|8
|5
|19
|19
|20
|Chile
|17
|5
|4
|8
|19
|24
|19
|Paraguay
|17
|3
|7
|7
|12
|24
|16
|Bolivia
|17
|4
|3
|10
|23
|38
|15
|Venezuela
|17
|3
|1
|13
|14
|33
|10
q-qualified
|Thursday, March 24
|At Rio de Janeiro
Brazil 4, Chile 0
|At Barranquilla, Colombia
Colombia 3, Bolivia 0
|At Ciudad del Este, Paraguay
Paraguay 3, Ecuador 1
|At Montevideo, Uruguay
Uruguay 1 Peru 0
|Friday, March 25
|At Buenos Aires, Argentina
Argentina 3, Venezuela 0
|Tuesday, March 29
|At La Paz, Bolivia
Bolivia vs. Brazil, 7:30 p.m.
|At Santiago, Chile
Chile vs. Uruguay, 7:30 p.m.
|At Guayaquil, Ecuador
Ecuador vs. Argentina, 7:30 p.m.
|At Lima, Peru
Peru vs. Paraguay, 7:30 p.m.
|At Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela
Venezuela vs. Colombia, 7:30 p.m.
|SOUTH AMERICA-ASIA PLAYOFF
|Monday, June 13, or Tuesday, June 14
|At Qatar site TBA
South America fifth place vs. Asia fifth place
___
|ASIA
|THIRD ROUND
|Top two teams in each group qualify
|Third-place teams advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-South Korea
|9
|7
|2
|0
|13
|2
|23
|q-Iran
|9
|7
|1
|1
|13
|4
|22
|Utd Arab Emir.
|9
|2
|3
|4
|6
|7
|9
|Iraq
|9
|1
|5
|3
|5
|11
|8
|Lebanon
|9
|1
|3
|5
|5
|11
|6
|Syria
|9
|1
|2
|6
|8
|15
|5
q-qualified
|Thursday, March 24
|At Seoul, South Korea
South Korea 2, Iran 0
|At Beirut, Lebanon
Lebanon 0, Syria 3
|At Baghdad, Iraq
Iraq 1, United Arab Emirates 0
|Tuesday, March 29
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates vs. South Korea, 9:45 a.m.
|At Mashhad, Iran
Iran vs. Lebanon, 11:30 a.m.
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Syria vs. Iraq, noon
___
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Japan
|9
|7
|0
|2
|11
|3
|21
|q-Saudi Arabia
|9
|6
|2
|1
|11
|6
|20
|p-Australia
|9
|4
|3
|2
|15
|8
|15
|Oman
|9
|3
|2
|4
|9
|10
|11
|China
|9
|1
|3
|5
|9
|17
|6
|Vietnam
|9
|1
|0
|8
|7
|18
|3
q-qualified
p-advanced to playoff
|Thursday, March 24
|At Sydney
Australia 0, Japan 2
|At Hanoi, Vietnam
Vietnam 0, Oman 1
|At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
China 1, Saudi Arabia 1
|Tuesday, March 29
|At Saitama, Japan
Japan vs. Vietnam, 6:35 a.m.
|At Muscat, Oman
Oman vs. China, noon
|At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia vs. Australia, 2 p.m.
___
|AFRICA
|THIRD ROUND
|Home-and-home
|Winners qualify
|Egypt vs. Senegal
|Friday, March 25
|At Cairo
Egypt 1, Senegal 0
|Tuesday, March 29
|At Diamniadio, Senegal
Senegal vs. Egypt, 1 p.m.
|Cameroon vs. Algeria
|Friday, March 25
|At Limbe, Cameroon
Cameroon 0, Algeria 1
|Tuesday, March 29
|At Blida, Algeria
Algeria vs. Cameroon, 3:30 p.m.
|Ghana vs. Nigeria
|Friday, March 25
|At Cape Coast, Ghana
Ghana 0, Nigeria 0
|Tuesday, March 29
|At Lagos, Nigeria
Nigeria vs. Ghana, 1 p.m.
|Democratic Republic of Congo vs. Morocco
|Friday, March 25
|At Kinshasha, Democratic Republic of Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo 1, Morocco 1
|Tuesday, March 29
|At Casablanca, Morocco
Morocco vs. Democratic Republic of Congo, 3:30 p.m
|Mali vs. Tunisia
|Friday, March 25
|At Bamako, Mali
Mali 0, Tunisia 1
|Tuesday, March 29
|At Radès, Tunisia
Tunisia vs. Mali, 3:30 p.m.
|OCEANIA
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two teams in each group advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Solomon Islands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|a-Tahiti
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cook Islands and Vanuatu withdrew following positive COVID-19 tests
|Thursday, March 17
|At Doha, Qatar
Cook Islands 0, Solomon Islands 2, not counted in standings.
Tahiti vs. Vanuatu, ccd.
|Sunday, March 20
|At Doha, Qatar
Cook Islands vs. Tahiti, ccd.
Solomon Islands vs. Vanuatu, ccd.
|Thursday, March 24
|At Doha, Qatar
Solomon Islands 2. Tahiti 1,
Vanuatu vs. Cook Islands, ccd.
___
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|2
|9
|a-Papua New Guinea
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Fiji
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|3
|New Caledonia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|0
a-advanced to semfinals
|Friday, March 18
|At Doha, Qatar
Papua New Guinea 0, New Zealand 1
New Caledonia 1, Fiji 2
|Monday, March 21
|At Doha, Qatar
Papua New Guinea 1, New Caledonia 0
New Zealand 4, Fiji 0
|Thursday, March 24
|At Doha, Qatar
Fiji 1, Papua New Guinea 2
New Zealand 7, New Caledonia 1
|SEMIFINALS
|Winners advance
|Sunday, March 27
|At Doha, Qatar
Solomon Islands 3, Papua New Guinea 2
New Zealand 1, Tahiti 0
|FINAL
|Winner plays CONCACAF fourth place
|Wednesday, March 30
|At Doha, Qatar
Solomon Islands vs. New Zealand, 1 p.m.
