On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

49ers re-sign DL Jordan Willis to 1-year deal

The Associated Press
March 23, 2022 2:01 pm
< a min read
      

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers re-signed free agent defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Willis had 5 1/2 sacks with 28 tackles and one forced fumble in 17 games for San Francisco over the past two seasons.

Willis was suspended for the first six games last season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He had three sacks in 10 games after returning and also played in all three playoff games. His blocked punt in the divisional round win over Green Bay set up a touchdown.

Willis has 8 1/2 career sacks in 60 career games with Cincinnati, the Jets and the 49ers.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|30 Wright-Patterson AFB Tech Expo
3|30 Druva Helps Make ROBO Employee Data...
3|30 Jumpstart CMMC 2.0 FCI & CUI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Football on the move