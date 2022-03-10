Abilene Christian 76, Stephen F. Austin 62

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (22-9)
Simmons 2-4 5-6 9, Cameron 2-5 2-2 6, Mason 4-9 2-2 12, Miller 2-8 3-4 8, Morris 8-10 3-5 22, Steele 4-7 0-0 8, Daniels 2-2 1-2 5, Allen 2-3 0-0 5, Cadeaux de Dieu 0-1 1-2 1, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 17-23 76.
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (22-9)
Kensmil 4-7 7-8 15, Solomon 1-4 2-3 4, Jossell 2-8 0-0 6, Kachelries 3-6 2-2 9, Tezeno 2-4 3-3 7, Jackson-Posey 2-9 3-4 9, Antwi-Boasiako 1-4 4-4 6, Hall 2-6 0-0 4, Hawkins 1-1 0-0 2, Willis 0-1 0-0 0, Aku 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 21-24 62.
Halftime_Abilene Christian 41-30. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 7-15 (Morris 3-5, Mason 2-4, Allen 1-1, Miller 1-4, Cameron 0-1), Stephen F. Austin 5-18 (Jackson-Posey 2-6, Jossell 2-7, Kachelries 1-3, Tezeno 0-1, Willis 0-1). Fouled Out_Kachelries. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 23 (Cameron 7), Stephen F. Austin 30 (Kensmil 7). Assists_Abilene Christian 17 (Simmons, Cameron, Morris 4), Stephen F. Austin 7 (Jackson-Posey 2). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 23, Stephen F. Austin 23. A_2,623 (9,500).
