Abilene Christian 82, Utah Valley St. 74

UTAH VALLEY ST. (20-12)
Fuller 1-1 0-0 2, Aimaq 8-11 4-5 20, Darthard 5-8 0-1 13, Harding 3-7 4-4 12, Nield 1-2 0-0 3, Woodbury 2-7 5-6 10, McClanahan 4-5 0-0 12, Harmon 0-4 0-0 0, Ceaser 0-0 0-0 0, McCord 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-46 15-18 74.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (21-9)
Simmons 7-12 1-2 19, Cameron 6-10 2-2 17, Mason 1-7 4-4 6, Miller 4-8 1-2 9, Morris 4-7 2-3 11, Daniels 1-3 4-4 6, Steele 5-7 0-0 13, Allen 0-1 1-2 1, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Gai 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 15-19 82.
Halftime_Utah Valley St. 41-37. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley St. 11-26 (McClanahan 4-5, Darthard 3-5, Harding 2-6, Nield 1-2, Woodbury 1-5, McCord 0-1, Harmon 0-2), Abilene Christian 11-21 (Simmons 4-6, Steele 3-5, Cameron 3-6, Morris 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Miller 0-1). Fouled Out_Nield, McClanahan, Morris. Rebounds_Utah Valley St. 33 (Aimaq 11), Abilene Christian 16 (Simmons, Miller 3). Assists_Utah Valley St. 18 (Darthard, Harding, Nield, Woodbury 3), Abilene Christian 15 (Morris 6). Total Fouls_Utah Valley St. 21, Abilene Christian 20. A_1,136 (9,500).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.