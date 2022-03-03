Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Adams leads Jacksonville State over Kennesaw State 78-67

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 9:29 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams had 17 points as Jacksonville State turned back Kennesaw State 78-67 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Brandon Huffman and Maros Zeliznak scored 14 apiece for the Gamecocks (21-9). Zeliznak added nine rebounds. Kayne Henry had 12 points.

Chris Youngblood had 20 points for the Owls (13-18). Jamir Moultrie added 12 points. Brandon Stroud had seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist