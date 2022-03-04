On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Adaway lifts Saint Bonaventure over Richmond 72-65

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 9:16 pm
< a min read
      

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway had 21 points as Saint Bonaventure got past Richmond 72-65 on Friday night.

Osun Osunniyi had 16 points for Saint Bonaventure (20-8, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Kyle Lofton added 15 points. Jaren Holmes had 13 points.

Tyler Burton had 21 points for the Spiders (19-12, 10-8). Grant Golden added 11 points. Nathan Cayo had 11 points.

The Bonnies evened the season series against the Spiders. Richmond defeated Saint Bonaventure 71-61 on Feb. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

