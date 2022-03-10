On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
After trading for Wentz, Commanders limited in free agency

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 3:17 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (7-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RG Brandon Scherff, S Landon Collins, DT Tim Settle, OT Cornelius Lucas, RB J.D. McKissic, CB Darryl Roberts, DB Bobby McCain, WR DeAndre Carter, WR Cam Sims, WR Adam Humphries, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, LB Jon Bostic, LB Jared Norris, OL Tyler Larsen, CB Danny Johnson, DB Troy Apke, K Joey Slye

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Kyle Allen, LB Jordan Kunaszyk

NEEDS: The Commanders made their big move before free agency started, acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts in their latest attempt to find a franchise quarterback. Wentz’s $28 million salary cap hit will almost certainly mark the end of Scherff’s tenure that included being an All-Pro selection in 2020, and open a void on the offensive line. Making sure Wentz has enough protection and passing options is one key, but so is a veteran presence on defense. Coach Ron Rivera lamented Bostic’s injury early last season that changed defensive dynamics, and cutting ties with Collins has a similar effect. Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew will have to go bargain hunting for solutions in the hope this young defense anchored by Chase Young can live up to lofty expectations.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $8.7 million

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

