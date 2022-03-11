Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Agbaji leads No. 6 KU past TCU 75-62 in Big 12 semifinals

DAVE SKRETTA
March 11, 2022 9:07 pm
2 min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points, two of them coming on a jaw-dropping ally-oop dunk midway through the second half, and sixth-ranked Kansas cruised to a 75-62 victory over TCU on Friday night and into the Big 12 Tournament title game.

Mitch Lightfoot added 15 points while playing extended minutes in place of injured big man David McCormack, and Remy Martin finished with 10 as the top-seeded Jayhawks advanced to play Texas Tech or Oklahoma on Saturday night.

The Jayhawks (27-6) will be going for their 16th conference tournament title and 12th in the Big 12 era.

Chuck O’Bannon had 15 points to lead TCU (20-12). Mike Miles shook off a shooting slump to add 14.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks played two tough games just last week, thanks to a COVID-19 rescheduling. They split them, with each team winning at home, but the Jayhawks needed every bit of Allen Fieldhouse magic that they could muster to escape with a 72-68 win in Lawrence.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self spent about 10 minutes afterward lamenting the myriad matchup problems TCU presents.

There weren’t any problems — matchup or otherwise — in the Big 12 semifinals.

TCU scored the game’s first four points, but Kansas soon pulled ahead 10-9 on Braun’s 3-pointer. That was the start of an 11-0 run that forced Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon to call timeout.

Kansas also had five- and six-point bursts to extend the lead later in the first half, and the Jayhawks cruised into the locker room with a 44-30 advantage.

The dominance came largely at the defensive end, where Kansas forced three shot-clock violations in the first half.

The Jayhawks forced another in the second half after the TCU had narrowed the gap to 54-44 with about 16 minutes to play. The Jayhawks answered with eight straight points, the last two coming from Martin after a shot-clock violation, and that gave Self’s squad all the room it needed to cruise through the final 10 minutes and into the title game.

BIG PICTURE

        Read more: Sports News

TCU secured its fifth 20-win season under Dixon with a 65-60 win over No. 22 Texas in the quarterfinals, a win that almost certainly clinched the Horned Frogs’ at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament. It would be their first since the 2017-18 season, when they ended a 20-year drought but were dumped in the first round.

Kansas only committed six turnovers for the entire game, while the Jayhawks turned 18 of them from TCU into a 23-4 edge in points off turnovers. That was more than the difference in the outcome of the game.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks make their 15th appearance in the Big 12 title game against the Sooners or Red Raiders.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com//Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|18 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
3|18 ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall...
3|18 How the US Navy Built its AI Practice...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary tours port near New Orleans