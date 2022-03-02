AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|50
|28
|15
|5
|2
|63
|161
|153
|Providence
|44
|24
|14
|3
|3
|54
|137
|117
|Hartford
|47
|25
|16
|4
|2
|56
|139
|136
|Hershey
|51
|26
|19
|3
|3
|58
|152
|142
|Charlotte
|50
|26
|21
|3
|0
|55
|168
|153
|WB/Scranton
|50
|23
|21
|2
|4
|52
|131
|151
|Lehigh Valley
|48
|18
|20
|7
|3
|46
|127
|149
|Bridgeport
|51
|19
|23
|5
|4
|47
|138
|157
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|47
|31
|11
|5
|0
|67
|166
|127
|Toronto
|43
|24
|15
|3
|1
|52
|150
|143
|Laval
|43
|24
|16
|3
|0
|51
|143
|141
|Rochester
|50
|26
|19
|3
|2
|57
|167
|177
|Belleville
|44
|23
|21
|0
|0
|46
|137
|136
|Syracuse
|47
|21
|19
|6
|1
|49
|136
|149
|Cleveland
|48
|17
|21
|6
|4
|44
|129
|160
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|48
|30
|10
|4
|4
|68
|160
|124
|Manitoba
|47
|27
|17
|2
|1
|57
|138
|131
|Milwaukee
|53
|26
|21
|4
|2
|58
|158
|160
|Rockford
|46
|22
|20
|3
|1
|48
|132
|141
|Grand Rapids
|49
|22
|20
|5
|2
|51
|134
|147
|Iowa
|48
|21
|21
|4
|2
|48
|135
|140
|Texas
|46
|18
|19
|5
|4
|45
|141
|157
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|43
|30
|9
|3
|1
|64
|152
|113
|Ontario
|45
|29
|10
|3
|3
|64
|184
|140
|Bakersfield
|43
|22
|12
|4
|5
|53
|143
|130
|Colorado
|48
|26
|16
|3
|3
|58
|158
|138
|Abbotsford
|43
|22
|17
|3
|1
|48
|145
|128
|Henderson
|44
|23
|18
|2
|1
|49
|133
|131
|San Diego
|42
|18
|22
|2
|0
|38
|121
|136
|Tucson
|44
|17
|24
|2
|1
|37
|120
|173
|San Jose
|44
|15
|28
|1
|0
|31
|131
|186
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Stockton at Laval, 1 p.m.
Abbotsford at Laval, 3 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
