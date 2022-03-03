AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|50
|28
|15
|5
|2
|63
|161
|153
|Providence
|45
|25
|14
|3
|3
|56
|142
|120
|Hartford
|48
|25
|16
|5
|2
|57
|141
|139
|Charlotte
|51
|27
|21
|3
|0
|57
|171
|153
|Hershey
|52
|26
|20
|3
|3
|58
|152
|145
|WB/Scranton
|50
|23
|21
|2
|4
|52
|131
|151
|Lehigh Valley
|49
|18
|21
|7
|3
|46
|130
|154
|Bridgeport
|51
|19
|23
|5
|4
|47
|138
|157
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|47
|31
|11
|5
|0
|67
|166
|127
|Toronto
|44
|24
|16
|3
|1
|52
|154
|149
|Laval
|44
|24
|17
|3
|0
|51
|145
|145
|Rochester
|51
|26
|20
|3
|2
|57
|170
|183
|Belleville
|45
|24
|21
|0
|0
|48
|140
|138
|Syracuse
|48
|22
|19
|6
|1
|51
|142
|152
|Cleveland
|49
|18
|21
|6
|4
|46
|133
|162
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|49
|31
|10
|4
|4
|70
|165
|127
|Manitoba
|48
|28
|17
|2
|1
|59
|145
|133
|Milwaukee
|53
|26
|21
|4
|2
|58
|158
|160
|Grand Rapids
|49
|22
|20
|5
|2
|51
|134
|147
|Rockford
|47
|22
|21
|3
|1
|48
|134
|148
|Iowa
|48
|21
|21
|4
|2
|48
|135
|140
|Texas
|47
|18
|20
|5
|4
|45
|144
|162
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|43
|30
|9
|3
|1
|64
|152
|113
|Ontario
|46
|30
|10
|3
|3
|66
|188
|143
|Bakersfield
|44
|22
|13
|4
|5
|53
|146
|135
|Colorado
|49
|26
|17
|3
|3
|58
|160
|143
|Abbotsford
|44
|23
|17
|3
|1
|50
|151
|132
|Henderson
|44
|23
|18
|2
|1
|49
|133
|131
|San Diego
|43
|19
|22
|2
|0
|40
|126
|138
|Tucson
|45
|17
|24
|3
|1
|38
|123
|177
|San Jose
|45
|16
|28
|1
|0
|33
|136
|189
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Abbotsford 6, Toronto 4
Belleville 3, Hartford 2
Charlotte 3, Hershey 0
Providence 5, Lehigh Valley 3
Syracuse 6, Rochester 3
Cleveland 4, Laval 2
Chicago 5, Texas 3
San Jose 5, Bakersfield 3
San Diego 5, Colorado 2
Ontario 4, Tucson 3
Thursday’s Games
Manitoba 7, Rockford 2
Friday’s Games
Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Abbotsford at Laval, 1 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.
