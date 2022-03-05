AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 51 29 15 5 2 65 165 156 Providence 45 25 14 3 3 56 142 120 Hartford 48 25 16 5 2 57 141 139 Charlotte 52 28 21 3 0 59 176 155 Hershey 53 26 20 4 3 59 155 149 WB/Scranton 51 23 22 2 4 52 135 156 Bridgeport 52 20 23 5 4 49 143 161 Lehigh Valley 50 18 22 7 3 46 132 159

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 48 32 11 5 0 69 174 132 Toronto 44 24 16 3 1 52 154 149 Laval 46 25 18 3 0 53 150 149 Rochester 52 27 20 3 2 59 173 185 Belleville 46 24 21 1 0 49 142 141 Syracuse 49 22 20 6 1 51 147 160 Cleveland 49 18 21 6 4 46 133 162

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 49 31 10 4 4 70 165 127 Manitoba 48 28 17 2 1 59 145 133 Milwaukee 54 27 21 4 2 60 162 163 Rockford 47 22 21 3 1 48 134 148 Grand Rapids 50 22 21 5 2 51 134 151 Iowa 49 22 21 4 2 50 139 140 Texas 48 18 20 5 5 46 147 166

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 44 30 9 4 1 65 153 115 Ontario 47 31 10 3 3 68 191 145 Bakersfield 45 23 13 4 5 55 148 136 Colorado 50 27 17 3 3 60 167 147 Abbotsford 46 24 18 3 1 52 155 137 Henderson 45 23 18 3 1 50 135 134 San Diego 44 19 23 2 0 40 130 145 Tucson 45 17 24 3 1 38 123 177 San Jose 45 16 28 1 0 33 136 189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Abbotsford 4, Laval 2

Bridgeport 5, WB/Scranton 4

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 0

Rochester 3, Belleville 2

Utica 8, Syracuse 5

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 4, Hershey 3

Milwaukee 4, Texas 3

Colorado 7, San Diego 4

Bakersfield 2, Stockton 1

Ontario 3, Henderson 2

Saturday’s Games

Laval 3, Abbotsford 0

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

