AHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|47
|27
|14
|3
|3
|60
|152
|125
|Springfield
|52
|29
|16
|5
|2
|65
|166
|161
|Hartford
|50
|27
|16
|5
|2
|61
|148
|141
|Charlotte
|53
|29
|21
|3
|0
|61
|181
|157
|Hershey
|54
|26
|21
|4
|3
|59
|156
|152
|WB/Scranton
|53
|23
|23
|3
|4
|53
|141
|165
|Bridgeport
|54
|21
|24
|5
|4
|51
|148
|167
|Lehigh Valley
|51
|18
|23
|7
|3
|46
|134
|164
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|49
|33
|11
|5
|0
|71
|179
|134
|Toronto
|46
|25
|17
|3
|1
|54
|164
|158
|Laval
|46
|25
|18
|3
|0
|53
|150
|149
|Rochester
|53
|27
|21
|3
|2
|59
|178
|191
|Belleville
|47
|25
|21
|1
|0
|51
|148
|146
|Syracuse
|50
|22
|21
|6
|1
|51
|149
|165
|Cleveland
|51
|19
|22
|6
|4
|48
|142
|172
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|50
|32
|10
|4
|4
|72
|167
|128
|Manitoba
|49
|29
|17
|2
|1
|61
|150
|136
|Milwaukee
|54
|27
|21
|4
|2
|60
|162
|163
|Grand Rapids
|51
|23
|21
|5
|2
|53
|137
|151
|Iowa
|50
|22
|22
|4
|2
|50
|139
|143
|Rockford
|48
|22
|22
|3
|1
|48
|137
|153
|Texas
|49
|18
|21
|5
|5
|46
|148
|168
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|45
|31
|9
|4
|1
|67
|157
|118
|Ontario
|48
|32
|10
|3
|3
|70
|197
|148
|Bakersfield
|46
|24
|13
|4
|5
|57
|153
|137
|Colorado
|51
|28
|17
|3
|3
|62
|171
|148
|Abbotsford
|46
|24
|18
|3
|1
|52
|155
|137
|Henderson
|46
|23
|19
|3
|1
|50
|138
|140
|San Diego
|45
|19
|24
|2
|0
|40
|131
|149
|Tucson
|46
|17
|25
|3
|1
|38
|124
|182
|San Jose
|46
|16
|28
|2
|0
|34
|139
|193
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Laval 3, Abbotsford 0
Manitoba 5, Rockford 3
Belleville 6, Rochester 5
Bridgeport 4, WB/Scranton 2
Cleveland 4, Toronto 2
Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 0
Utica 5, Syracuse 2
Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Providence 5, Springfield 1
Hartford 3, Hershey 1
Chicago 2, Texas 1
Ontario 6, Henderson 3
Stockton 4, San Jose 3
Colorado 4, San Diego 1
Bakersfield 5, Tucson 1
Toronto 8, Cleveland 5
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 1
Providence 5, WB/Scranton 4
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Stockton at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
