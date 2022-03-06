On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
March 6, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 47 27 14 3 3 60 152 125
Springfield 52 29 16 5 2 65 166 161
Hartford 50 27 16 5 2 61 148 141
Charlotte 53 29 21 3 0 61 181 157
Hershey 54 26 21 4 3 59 156 152
WB/Scranton 53 23 23 3 4 53 141 165
Bridgeport 54 21 24 5 4 51 148 167
Lehigh Valley 51 18 23 7 3 46 134 164

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 49 33 11 5 0 71 179 134
Toronto 46 25 17 3 1 54 164 158
Laval 46 25 18 3 0 53 150 149
Rochester 53 27 21 3 2 59 178 191
Belleville 47 25 21 1 0 51 148 146
Syracuse 50 22 21 6 1 51 149 165
Cleveland 51 19 22 6 4 48 142 172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 50 32 10 4 4 72 167 128
Manitoba 49 29 17 2 1 61 150 136
Milwaukee 54 27 21 4 2 60 162 163
Grand Rapids 51 23 21 5 2 53 137 151
Iowa 50 22 22 4 2 50 139 143
Rockford 48 22 22 3 1 48 137 153
Texas 49 18 21 5 5 46 148 168

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 45 31 9 4 1 67 157 118
Ontario 48 32 10 3 3 70 197 148
Bakersfield 46 24 13 4 5 57 153 137
Colorado 51 28 17 3 3 62 171 148
Abbotsford 46 24 18 3 1 52 155 137
Henderson 46 23 19 3 1 50 138 140
San Diego 45 19 24 2 0 40 131 149
Tucson 46 17 25 3 1 38 124 182
San Jose 46 16 28 2 0 34 139 193

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Laval 3, Abbotsford 0

Manitoba 5, Rockford 3

Belleville 6, Rochester 5

Bridgeport 4, WB/Scranton 2

Cleveland 4, Toronto 2

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 0

Utica 5, Syracuse 2

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 5, Springfield 1

Hartford 3, Hershey 1

Chicago 2, Texas 1

Ontario 6, Henderson 3

Stockton 4, San Jose 3

Colorado 4, San Diego 1

Bakersfield 5, Tucson 1

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 8, Cleveland 5

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 1

Providence 5, WB/Scranton 4

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

