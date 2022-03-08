Trending:
AHL Glance

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 48 28 14 3 3 62 155 126
Springfield 53 30 16 5 2 67 171 163
Hartford 50 27 16 5 2 61 148 141
Charlotte 53 29 21 3 0 61 181 157
Hershey 55 27 21 4 3 61 160 152
WB/Scranton 53 23 23 3 4 53 141 165
Bridgeport 54 21 24 5 4 51 148 167
Lehigh Valley 52 18 24 7 3 46 134 168

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 49 33 11 5 0 71 179 134
Toronto 47 25 18 3 1 54 165 161
Laval 47 25 19 3 0 53 152 154
Rochester 53 27 21 3 2 59 178 191
Belleville 47 25 21 1 0 51 148 146
Syracuse 50 22 21 6 1 51 149 165
Cleveland 51 19 22 6 4 48 142 172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 51 33 10 4 4 74 172 131
Manitoba 49 29 17 2 1 61 150 136
Milwaukee 55 28 21 4 2 62 165 165
Grand Rapids 52 23 22 5 2 53 139 154
Rockford 48 22 22 3 1 48 137 153
Iowa 51 22 23 4 2 50 142 148
Texas 49 18 21 5 5 46 148 168

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 45 31 9 4 1 67 157 118
Ontario 49 33 10 3 3 72 200 150
Colorado 51 28 17 3 3 62 171 148
Bakersfield 47 24 14 4 5 57 155 140
Abbotsford 46 24 18 3 1 52 155 137
Henderson 46 23 19 3 1 50 138 140
San Diego 45 19 24 2 0 40 131 149
Tucson 47 17 26 3 1 38 126 188
San Jose 47 17 28 2 0 36 145 195

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Springfield 5, Laval 2

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2

Tuesday’s Games

Providence 3, Toronto 1

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Charlotte at Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Abbotsford at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Providence at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

