AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 49 28 15 3 3 62 156 130 Springfield 54 30 17 5 2 67 172 168 Hartford 50 27 16 5 2 61 148 141 Charlotte 56 31 22 3 0 65 190 166 Hershey 56 28 21 4 3 63 162 153 WB/Scranton 54 23 23 4 4 54 143 168 Bridgeport 55 21 25 5 4 51 149 169 Lehigh Valley 52 18 24 7 3 46 134 168

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 50 33 11 6 0 72 181 137 Laval 48 26 19 3 0 55 159 156 Toronto 48 25 19 3 1 54 165 164 Belleville 48 26 21 1 0 53 152 147 Rochester 54 27 22 3 2 59 180 198 Syracuse 51 23 21 6 1 53 152 167 Cleveland 52 20 22 6 4 50 145 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 52 34 10 4 4 76 176 133 Manitoba 49 29 17 2 1 61 150 136 Milwaukee 56 29 21 4 2 64 168 167 Grand Rapids 53 23 23 5 2 53 141 158 Rockford 48 22 22 3 1 48 137 153 Iowa 52 22 23 5 2 51 144 151 Texas 51 19 22 5 5 48 156 172

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 46 32 9 4 1 69 162 120 Ontario 50 33 10 4 3 73 203 154 Colorado 51 28 17 3 3 62 171 148 Bakersfield 47 24 14 4 5 57 155 140 Abbotsford 47 25 18 3 1 54 158 137 Henderson 46 23 19 3 1 50 138 140 San Diego 46 19 25 2 0 40 133 154 Tucson 47 17 26 3 1 38 126 188 San Jose 48 18 28 2 0 38 149 198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Springfield 1

Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Laval at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.