AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 49 28 15 3 3 62 156 130 Springfield 55 31 17 5 2 69 176 171 Hartford 50 27 16 5 2 61 148 141 Charlotte 57 31 22 4 0 66 193 170 Hershey 56 28 21 4 3 63 162 153 WB/Scranton 54 23 23 4 4 54 143 168 Bridgeport 55 21 25 5 4 51 149 169 Lehigh Valley 53 19 24 7 3 48 138 171

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 51 34 11 6 0 74 184 139 Belleville 49 27 21 1 0 55 156 150 Laval 49 26 20 3 0 55 162 160 Toronto 49 25 20 3 1 54 167 167 Rochester 55 27 23 3 2 59 182 201 Syracuse 52 24 21 6 1 55 155 169 Cleveland 53 20 23 6 4 50 146 180

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 52 34 10 4 4 76 176 133 Manitoba 50 29 17 2 2 62 153 140 Milwaukee 57 29 21 4 3 65 171 171 Rockford 49 23 22 3 1 50 141 156 Grand Rapids 54 24 23 5 2 55 147 159 Iowa 52 22 23 5 2 51 144 151 Texas 52 20 22 5 5 50 159 174

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 47 33 9 4 1 71 168 125 Ontario 50 33 10 4 3 73 203 154 Colorado 52 29 17 3 3 64 174 149 Bakersfield 48 24 15 4 5 57 155 143 Abbotsford 48 25 19 3 1 54 159 140 Henderson 46 23 19 3 1 50 138 140 San Diego 47 20 25 2 0 42 136 154 San Jose 49 18 28 2 1 39 154 204 Tucson 48 17 27 3 1 38 128 191

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Springfield 1

Grand Rapids 6, Cleveland 1

Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1

Utica 3, Toronto 2

Lehigh Valley 4, Laval 3

Syracuse 3, Rochester 2

Belleville 4, Manitoba 3

Rockford 4, Milwaukee 3

Texas 3, Tucson 2

Colorado 3, Abbotsford 1

San Diego 3, Bakersfield 0

Stockton 6, San Jose 5

Saturday’s Games

Springfield 4, Charlotte 3

Laval at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

