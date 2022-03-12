AHL Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|49
|28
|15
|3
|3
|62
|156
|130
|Springfield
|55
|31
|17
|5
|2
|69
|176
|171
|Hartford
|50
|27
|16
|5
|2
|61
|148
|141
|Charlotte
|57
|31
|22
|4
|0
|66
|193
|170
|Hershey
|56
|28
|21
|4
|3
|63
|162
|153
|WB/Scranton
|54
|23
|23
|4
|4
|54
|143
|168
|Bridgeport
|55
|21
|25
|5
|4
|51
|149
|169
|Lehigh Valley
|53
|19
|24
|7
|3
|48
|138
|171
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|51
|34
|11
|6
|0
|74
|184
|139
|Belleville
|49
|27
|21
|1
|0
|55
|156
|150
|Laval
|49
|26
|20
|3
|0
|55
|162
|160
|Toronto
|49
|25
|20
|3
|1
|54
|167
|167
|Rochester
|55
|27
|23
|3
|2
|59
|182
|201
|Syracuse
|52
|24
|21
|6
|1
|55
|155
|169
|Cleveland
|53
|20
|23
|6
|4
|50
|146
|180
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|52
|34
|10
|4
|4
|76
|176
|133
|Manitoba
|50
|29
|17
|2
|2
|62
|153
|140
|Milwaukee
|57
|29
|21
|4
|3
|65
|171
|171
|Rockford
|49
|23
|22
|3
|1
|50
|141
|156
|Grand Rapids
|54
|24
|23
|5
|2
|55
|147
|159
|Iowa
|52
|22
|23
|5
|2
|51
|144
|151
|Texas
|52
|20
|22
|5
|5
|50
|159
|174
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|47
|33
|9
|4
|1
|71
|168
|125
|Ontario
|50
|33
|10
|4
|3
|73
|203
|154
|Colorado
|52
|29
|17
|3
|3
|64
|174
|149
|Bakersfield
|48
|24
|15
|4
|5
|57
|155
|143
|Abbotsford
|48
|25
|19
|3
|1
|54
|159
|140
|Henderson
|46
|23
|19
|3
|1
|50
|138
|140
|San Diego
|47
|20
|25
|2
|0
|42
|136
|154
|San Jose
|49
|18
|28
|2
|1
|39
|154
|204
|Tucson
|48
|17
|27
|3
|1
|38
|128
|191
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Charlotte 5, Springfield 1
Grand Rapids 6, Cleveland 1
DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1
Utica 3, Toronto 2
Lehigh Valley 4, Laval 3
Syracuse 3, Rochester 2
Belleville 4, Manitoba 3
Rockford 4, Milwaukee 3
Texas 3, Tucson 2
Colorado 3, Abbotsford 1
San Diego 3, Bakersfield 0
Stockton 6, San Jose 5
Springfield 4, Charlotte 3
Laval at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Rockford at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Henderson at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.