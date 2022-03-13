AHL Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|55
|31
|17
|5
|2
|69
|176
|171
|Providence
|51
|28
|17
|3
|3
|62
|160
|140
|Hartford
|52
|27
|18
|5
|2
|61
|155
|151
|Charlotte
|57
|31
|22
|4
|0
|66
|193
|170
|Hershey
|56
|28
|21
|4
|3
|63
|162
|153
|WB/Scranton
|56
|25
|23
|4
|4
|58
|153
|172
|Bridgeport
|57
|23
|25
|5
|4
|55
|159
|173
|Lehigh Valley
|54
|20
|24
|7
|3
|50
|144
|176
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|52
|34
|12
|6
|0
|74
|186
|142
|Toronto
|50
|26
|20
|3
|1
|56
|170
|169
|Belleville
|50
|27
|22
|1
|0
|55
|157
|156
|Laval
|50
|26
|21
|3
|0
|55
|164
|166
|Rochester
|56
|28
|23
|3
|2
|61
|185
|203
|Syracuse
|53
|24
|21
|6
|2
|56
|157
|172
|Cleveland
|53
|20
|23
|6
|4
|50
|146
|180
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|54
|34
|10
|5
|5
|78
|178
|137
|Manitoba
|51
|30
|17
|2
|2
|64
|159
|141
|Milwaukee
|58
|30
|21
|4
|3
|67
|173
|172
|Grand Rapids
|55
|25
|23
|5
|2
|57
|149
|160
|Rockford
|49
|23
|22
|3
|1
|50
|141
|156
|Iowa
|53
|23
|23
|5
|2
|53
|148
|152
|Texas
|53
|21
|22
|5
|5
|52
|162
|176
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|48
|34
|9
|4
|1
|73
|174
|128
|Ontario
|51
|33
|11
|4
|3
|73
|203
|158
|Colorado
|52
|29
|17
|3
|3
|64
|174
|149
|Bakersfield
|48
|24
|15
|4
|5
|57
|155
|143
|Abbotsford
|48
|25
|19
|3
|1
|54
|159
|140
|Henderson
|47
|23
|20
|3
|1
|50
|139
|144
|San Diego
|48
|21
|25
|2
|0
|44
|140
|154
|Tucson
|49
|17
|27
|4
|1
|39
|130
|194
|San Jose
|50
|18
|29
|2
|1
|39
|157
|210
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Springfield 4, Charlotte 3
WB/Scranton 6, Laval 2
Iowa 4, Henderson 1
Manitoba 6, Belleville 1
Milwaukee 2, Chicago 1
Rochester 3, Utica 2
Toronto 3, Syracuse 2
Bridgeport 7, Providence 4
Lehigh Valley 6, Hartford 5
Texas 3, Tucson 2
Stockton 6, San Jose 3
San Diego 4, Ontario 0
Bridgeport 3, Providence 0
WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 2
Grand Rapids 2, Chicago 1
Rockford at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Henderson at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
