AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 55 31 17 5 2 69 176 171 Providence 51 28 17 3 3 62 160 140 Hartford 52 27 18 5 2 61 155 151 Charlotte 57 31 22 4 0 66 193 170 Hershey 56 28 21 4 3 63 162 153 WB/Scranton 56 25 23 4 4 58 153 172 Bridgeport 57 23 25 5 4 55 159 173 Lehigh Valley 54 20 24 7 3 50 144 176

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 52 34 12 6 0 74 186 142 Toronto 50 26 20 3 1 56 170 169 Belleville 50 27 22 1 0 55 157 156 Laval 50 26 21 3 0 55 164 166 Rochester 56 28 23 3 2 61 185 203 Syracuse 53 24 21 6 2 56 157 172 Cleveland 53 20 23 6 4 50 146 180

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 54 34 10 5 5 78 178 137 Manitoba 51 30 17 2 2 64 159 141 Milwaukee 58 30 21 4 3 67 173 172 Grand Rapids 55 25 23 5 2 57 149 160 Rockford 49 23 22 3 1 50 141 156 Iowa 53 23 23 5 2 53 148 152 Texas 53 21 22 5 5 52 162 176

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 48 34 9 4 1 73 174 128 Ontario 51 33 11 4 3 73 203 158 Colorado 52 29 17 3 3 64 174 149 Bakersfield 48 24 15 4 5 57 155 143 Abbotsford 48 25 19 3 1 54 159 140 Henderson 47 23 20 3 1 50 139 144 San Diego 48 21 25 2 0 44 140 154 Tucson 49 17 27 4 1 39 130 194 San Jose 50 18 29 2 1 39 157 210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Springfield 4, Charlotte 3

WB/Scranton 6, Laval 2

Iowa 4, Henderson 1

Manitoba 6, Belleville 1

Milwaukee 2, Chicago 1

Rochester 3, Utica 2

Toronto 3, Syracuse 2

Bridgeport 7, Providence 4

Lehigh Valley 6, Hartford 5

Texas 3, Tucson 2

Stockton 6, San Jose 3

San Diego 4, Ontario 0

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Providence 0

WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 2

Grand Rapids 2, Chicago 1

Rockford at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

