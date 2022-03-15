AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 55 31 17 5 2 69 176 171 Providence 51 28 17 3 3 62 160 140 Hartford 52 27 18 5 2 61 155 151 Charlotte 57 31 22 4 0 66 193 170 Hershey 57 29 21 4 3 65 164 153 WB/Scranton 56 25 23 4 4 58 153 172 Bridgeport 57 23 25 5 4 55 159 173 Lehigh Valley 55 20 25 7 3 50 144 178

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 52 34 12 6 0 74 186 142 Toronto 50 26 20 3 1 56 170 169 Belleville 50 27 22 1 0 55 157 156 Laval 50 26 21 3 0 55 164 166 Rochester 57 28 23 4 2 62 188 207 Syracuse 54 25 21 6 2 58 161 175 Cleveland 54 21 23 6 4 52 150 181

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 54 34 10 5 5 78 178 137 Manitoba 51 30 17 2 2 64 159 141 Milwaukee 58 30 21 4 3 67 173 172 Grand Rapids 55 25 23 5 2 57 149 160 Rockford 50 23 23 3 1 50 142 160 Iowa 54 23 24 5 2 53 149 158 Texas 53 21 22 5 5 52 162 176

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 49 35 9 4 1 75 177 129 Ontario 51 33 11 4 3 73 203 158 Colorado 53 29 17 4 3 65 178 154 Bakersfield 49 24 16 4 5 57 156 146 Abbotsford 49 26 19 3 1 56 164 144 Henderson 48 24 20 3 1 52 145 145 San Diego 48 21 25 2 0 44 140 154 Tucson 49 17 27 4 1 39 130 194 San Jose 50 18 29 2 1 39 157 210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Stockton 3, Bakersfield 1

Tuesday’s Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hershey at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.