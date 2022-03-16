AHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|56
|32
|17
|5
|2
|71
|179
|173
|Providence
|51
|28
|17
|3
|3
|62
|160
|140
|Charlotte
|57
|31
|22
|4
|0
|66
|193
|170
|Hartford
|53
|27
|19
|5
|2
|61
|157
|155
|Hershey
|57
|29
|21
|4
|3
|65
|164
|153
|WB/Scranton
|56
|25
|23
|4
|4
|58
|153
|172
|Bridgeport
|58
|23
|25
|6
|4
|56
|161
|176
|Lehigh Valley
|55
|20
|25
|7
|3
|50
|144
|178
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|53
|35
|12
|6
|0
|76
|189
|144
|Toronto
|50
|26
|20
|3
|1
|56
|170
|169
|Laval
|50
|26
|21
|3
|0
|55
|164
|166
|Belleville
|51
|27
|22
|2
|0
|56
|159
|159
|Syracuse
|55
|26
|21
|6
|2
|60
|165
|177
|Rochester
|57
|28
|23
|4
|2
|62
|188
|207
|Cleveland
|55
|21
|23
|7
|4
|53
|153
|185
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|55
|35
|10
|5
|5
|80
|183
|139
|Manitoba
|52
|31
|17
|2
|2
|66
|161
|142
|Milwaukee
|59
|30
|22
|4
|3
|67
|175
|177
|Grand Rapids
|56
|26
|23
|5
|2
|59
|154
|164
|Rockford
|51
|24
|23
|3
|1
|52
|146
|163
|Iowa
|54
|23
|24
|5
|2
|53
|149
|158
|Texas
|54
|21
|22
|6
|5
|53
|166
|181
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|50
|35
|10
|4
|1
|75
|178
|134
|Ontario
|51
|33
|11
|4
|3
|73
|203
|158
|Colorado
|53
|29
|17
|4
|3
|65
|178
|154
|Bakersfield
|50
|25
|16
|4
|5
|59
|161
|147
|Abbotsford
|50
|26
|19
|4
|1
|57
|165
|146
|Henderson
|48
|24
|20
|3
|1
|52
|145
|145
|San Diego
|48
|21
|25
|2
|0
|44
|140
|154
|San Jose
|51
|19
|29
|2
|1
|41
|161
|210
|Tucson
|50
|17
|28
|4
|1
|39
|130
|198
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Rockford 4, Cleveland 3
Utica 3, Belleville 2
Manitoba 2, Abbotsford 1
Wednesday’s Games
Grand Rapids 5, Texas 4
Syracuse 4, Hartford 2
Springfield 3, Bridgeport 2
Chicago 5, Milwaukee 2
San Jose 4, Tucson 0
Bakersfield 5, Stockton 1
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Hershey at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hershey at Laval, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
