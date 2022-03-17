AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 56 32 17 5 2 71 179 173 Providence 51 28 17 3 3 62 160 140 Charlotte 57 31 22 4 0 66 193 170 Hartford 53 27 19 5 2 61 157 155 Hershey 57 29 21 4 3 65 164 153 WB/Scranton 56 25 23 4 4 58 153 172 Bridgeport 58 23 25 6 4 56 161 176 Lehigh Valley 55 20 25 7 3 50 144 178

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 53 35 12 6 0 76 189 144 Toronto 50 26 20 3 1 56 170 169 Laval 50 26 21 3 0 55 164 166 Belleville 51 27 22 2 0 56 159 159 Syracuse 55 26 21 6 2 60 165 177 Rochester 57 28 23 4 2 62 188 207 Cleveland 55 21 23 7 4 53 153 185

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 55 35 10 5 5 80 183 139 Manitoba 53 31 17 3 2 67 165 147 Milwaukee 59 30 22 4 3 67 175 177 Grand Rapids 56 26 23 5 2 59 154 164 Rockford 51 24 23 3 1 52 146 163 Iowa 54 23 24 5 2 53 149 158 Texas 54 21 22 6 5 53 166 181

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 50 35 10 4 1 75 178 134 Ontario 51 33 11 4 3 73 203 158 Colorado 53 29 17 4 3 65 178 154 Bakersfield 50 25 16 4 5 59 161 147 Abbotsford 51 27 19 4 1 59 170 150 Henderson 49 24 21 3 1 52 146 151 San Diego 49 22 25 2 0 46 146 155 San Jose 51 19 29 2 1 41 161 210 Tucson 50 17 28 4 1 39 130 198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 5, Texas 4

Syracuse 4, Hartford 2

Springfield 3, Bridgeport 2

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 2

San Jose 4, Tucson 0

Bakersfield 5, Stockton 1

Abbotsford 5, Manitoba 4

San Diego 6, Henderson 1

Thursday’s Games

Hershey at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hershey at Laval, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

